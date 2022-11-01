Albany County launches veteran’s coat drive

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s a warm start to November, but winter is soon on its way and Albany County is looking to get ahead of the cold. County Executive Dan McCoy launched their veterans’ coat drive on Tuesday.

Coats and other winter gear can be brought to any Albany County facility or local best cleaner locations. Donated coats will be dry-cleaned and distributed to some of the 15,000 veterans who live in the county.

Organizers for the drive said the need for veterans in the area is the highest it’s ever been. “This program and many like this around the capital region really make a big difference for veterans and homeless people in general and even people that aren’t homeless who just can’t afford a good winter jacket,” McCoy said.

This year, they are hoping to collect 1,000 jackets. Donations will be accepted until November 22.

