Vultures are swarming above Chicago, awaiting their chance to scavenge on the city’s struggling hotels. Oxford Capital Group’s 228-key Hotel Felix in River North was snatched up last month by Monarch Alternative Capital through an auction of distressed debt. Weeks earlier, a group including Frontier Development and Hospitality squawked about the discount they received from Host Hotels & Resorts as the REIT unloaded a suburban Marriott for less than half the $30 million it claimed it was worth last year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO