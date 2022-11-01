Read full article on original website
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old accused in 3 Las Vegas murders, court records say
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a 19-year-old man accused of several murders in Las Vegas
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Documents reveal evidence in case against former Las Vegas-area elected official accused of journalist’s murder
New court documents reveal where Las Vegas Metro police said they found evidence at the home of former Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles as investigators pieced the case together.
Las Vegas police: Man involved in ‘several’ domestic violence incidents stabbed, tried to fight stepson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man previously accused of domestic violence is now accused of trying to fight his stepson and stabbing him after it was revealed the man had hit his mother, according to an arrest report. Kory Graham, 45, is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping. On […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, 18 to 35 years old, and roughly six feet tall. Police did not specify where the suspect was last seen,...
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
Suspected cop killer appears in court Tuesday morning
Tyson Hampton, 24, waived his right to be read the criminal complaint during the hearing.
Las Vegas police: Ex-felon stabbed man experiencing homelessness 32 times
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-felon is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas man experiencing homelessness 32 times, killing him. Armando Padron, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. Las Vegas Metro police officers were investigating a stabbing at Lewis Family Park on Oct. 26 when they […]
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on...
Las Vegas FBI head talks misinformation, voter intimidation ahead of election
Misinformation and voter intimidation are the top threats ahead of next week’s midterm election, the leader of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office said.
Convicted abuser shot at, tried to kill woman who was breaking up with him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents. Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, […]
Henderson unions vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief, demand new leadership
A "no confidence" vote on Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres announced this week came with criticism of city government and a demand for new police leadership.
Internal emails from Public Administrators office reveal tension and discord
13 Investigates obtained internal emails from the Public Administrators office. Emails are from the months prior to murder of Review Journal reporter Jeff German.
