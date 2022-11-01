Read full article on original website
Edyath Ann Combs
Funeral services for Ms. Edyath Ann Combs, age 88, of Smyrna and formerly of Overton County were conducted October 26 from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Okolona Cemetery.
Janell H. Nelson
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Janell H. Nelson on Monday, October 31, 2022 from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Kerry Duke officiating. Burial followed in the Eckel Cemetery.
Sarah Jane Thornburg
Funeral services for Mrs. Sarah Jane Thornburg were held on October 30, 2022 from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Danny Staggs officiating. Burial followed November 1 in the Forest Hill South Memorial Gardens in Memphis.
Ruth Ann Carr
Funeral services for Ms. Ruth Ann Carr, age 64, of Allons, were conducted Thursday, October 27th, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston with Bro. Jonathan Ledbetter officiating. Burial followed in the Shiloh Cemetery in Allred.
Samantha Ann Anderson
Funeral services for Samantha Ann Anderson, age 56 of Cookeville, will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper, Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Bro. Joe Kase and Bro. Ben Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Cemetery.
UCEMC Livingston employees observe cooperative days of service
Thirty volunteers from Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation’s Livingston District office worked alongside Town of Livingston employees to beautify Winningham Nature Park on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20 and 21. The effort was part of the statewide Tennessee Electric Co-op Day of Service.
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
Coffee with a Veteran set for Saturday
Livingston’s American Legion Post 4 and Auxiliary Unit 4 will host “Coffee with a Veteran” from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at American Legion Post 4 headquarters, located at 121 South Church Street in Livingston. The public and those who have served or who...
Boles home receives Beautification Award
Envision Livingston has chosen the Fall 2022 Beautification Award winner – the charming house at 517 Spruce Street. This home was built in 1949 by Mayford and Hilda Boles. Mayford was a well-known barber for many years. They were married in 1938. In 1940, he was 32 years-old and was employed by Arlis Hodge at Model Barber Shop on the west side of the Court Square.
Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery
Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
LA Class of ‘82 to hold reunion
Livingston Academy Class of 1982 will hold its 40-year high school reunion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The reunion will be held at Iron & Oak Event Center, located at 208 South Church Street in Livingston.
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
LA “Spirit of the Wildcats” Band places in competition
Livingston Academy “Spirit of the Wildcats” Band ended their contest season on an excellent note. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Spirit of the Wildcats marched in its final competition at the Volunteer Classic Marching Band Festival held at Heritage High School in Maryville.
Rickman Elementary to hold Veterans Day Luncheon
Rickman Elementary is sponsoring a Veterans Day luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend. Veterans interested in attending need to call Rickman Elementary at 498-2825 by Monday, Nov. 7.
Hardy’s Chapel Community Center to hold Thanksgiving Dinner
Please join us for our annual Hardy’s Chapel Community Center Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., or until the food runs out at 2307 Standing Stone Highway, Cookeville. Delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings, plus a beverage and your choice of homemade desserts....
Bond set for man accused of killing Putnam Co. teen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of killing a Putnam County teen appeared in general sessions court on Wednesday. Charles “Chuck” Carter Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated statutory rape and abuse of a corpse in the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor. General...
Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving
“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
Overton County unemployment rate falls to 2.8% in September
Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Overton County’s unemployment rate was 2.8% for...
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing teen in Wilson County
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old girl who has been missing since the weekend.
