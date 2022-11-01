ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

State rep charged for allegedly lying about her primary residence

BOULDER, Colo. — The Democratic representative for Colorado House District 12 was arrested and is accused of lying about her primary residence in order to run for re-election following redistricting, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Tracey Bernett is charged with the following:. Attempt to Influence a Public...
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Buckley F-16s to conduct local night-flying training missions

Residents of Aurora and neighboring communities can expect to see—and hear—fighter jets conducting military training missions overhead as late as 10 p.m., beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Nov. 17. “Implementing our flying mission sets at night is critical to maintaining our readiness and effectiveness in support of...
AURORA, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora SWAT engaged in standoff situation, evacuations ordered

Aurora Police's SWAT team Thursday ordered residents to evacuate apartments near where a possible gunman is holed up, according to a Twitter update. The suspect, wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," is in the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road, according to police.
AURORA, CO
News Breaking LIVE

Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado Highway

At least 100 cars were involved in a massive crash Friday morning on a Colorado highway, following several inches of snow the night prior, KUSA reports. The crash, which involved dozens of vehicles, reportedly occurred early Friday morning in the Denver-metro area. Authorities had issued warnings to drivers due to the adverse conditions, warning of rampant black ice and winter driving conditions in the mountainous areas.
denverite.com

Long security lines at DIA are the new norm. Here’s how to plan around them

Even with TSA PreCheck, Andrew Arbuckle-Lockwood has started arriving at Denver International Airport at least two and a half hours before his flights. The Denver resident can usually bypass long security lines. But on his most recent trip, he found himself stuck in a 30-minute queue with other PreCheckers. The...
DENVER, CO
seafoodsource.com

Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company

Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation

The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
WELD COUNTY, CO

