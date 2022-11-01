Read full article on original website
D'Wanye Winfield breaks a school record and helps lead Lutcher past Ellender
Lutcher High quarterback D’Wanye Winfield broke the school record for career rushing touchdowns Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 55-13 win over A.J. Ellender. With Winfield’s four touchdowns on the night, two on the ground and two through the air, his season total jumped to 48. His two first-half rushing scores brought his career total to 78, topping the school-best mark set by Daniel Taylor in 2012.
Holy Cross downs turnover-prone East St. John
At home in the final game of the regular season against Holy Cross, East St. John was looking to bounce back after their first loss of the year to Destrehan last week. Instead, the Wildcats committed five turnovers, including three in the red zone, as the visiting Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to down East St. John 17-9 Friday night.
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday
Manning has a chance to get through the regular season without throwing an interception. He has 30 touchdowns on the season and will close the regular season against St. Charles. The Comets have picked off Manning once in each of the three meetings between the schools over the past three seasons. This will decide the 10-2A title.
Karr vs. Curtis: ‘High School Heavyweights’ on Friday night
On the final Friday of the regular season, Edna Karr and John Curtis play for the District 9-5A championship. It is a most anticipated matchup – until, perhaps, they meet again in the play
Warren Easton and McDonogh 35 combine for 97 points. A wild third quarter made the difference.
Warren Easton overcame a slow start and scored seven touchdowns in the second half as the Eagles hammered McDonogh 35, 59-38, in a game that decided the outright District 11-4A championship Thursday at Pan American Stadium. Senior Keddrick Connolly helped Easton (9-1, 5-0) overcame a three-score deficit with three touchdown...
St. Augustine nips Brother Martin to enter playoffs having won four of its past five
St. Augustine and Brother Martin gave no quarter and asked for none either in their regular-season ending slugfest Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. St. Augustine capitalized on the passing of Amare Cooper, some timely receiving by wide receiver Josh Jackson and tight end Hubert Caliste, an interception by linebacker Caleb Blanco and the accurate left leg of Stewart McCall to record a 14-13 District 9-5A victory.
Northshore locks up a home playoff game with a 16-6 win over Slidell
Slidell had dreams of adding "undefeated" in front of its 2022 District 6-5A title on Nov. 4 at L.V. McGinty Stadium. The Northshore defense made sure that would not happen. The Panthers scored twice on defense and held the Tigers to a single touchdown en route to a 16-6 district victory.
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-John Curtis, St. Charles-Newman and Jesuit-Rummel are...
Despite campus pressures, Tulane keeps segregationist’s name on building
NEW ORLEANS – In late September, the historian Justin Wolfe opened an email that had landed in the inboxes of Tulane University students and faculty, its subject line unassuming: “A Message from President Fitts.” The email outlined the many steps the university, a predominantly white institution located in the mostly Black city of New Orleans, had taken in recent years to advance racial equity, diversion, and inclusion, listing among those measures a presidential commission, a plan, a strategy, a project, and a task force.
Bogalusa High football team 'doesn't understand' forfeit that cancels Senior Night
“It puts a black eye on Bogalusa. It puts a black eye on our parish. Shame on Albany. They’re not exempt from crime,” Mayor Perrette said.
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city, who makes the best and which kind is king? For this week’s “Editor’s Picks,” we’re sharing our picks for the best po-boys around the Big Easy.
Teachers and staff at The Rooted School in New Orleans form union
The board that oversees the Rooted School New Orleans has voted unanimously to recognize a union formed by teachers and staff at the school, making it the fifth charter school in New Orleans with a unionized staff. The Rooted Union of Staff & Teachers formed as a chapter of United...
NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Louisiana football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
