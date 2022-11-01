Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bixby vs. Jenks preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) is 7-2 and one of the top teams in Oklahoma, but on Thursday the Trojans take on one of the top teams in the nation in Bixby (Bixby, Okla.). The Spartans are 9-0 and the No. 49 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings after they have scored more than 70 points in four of their last five games. Leading the conversation heading into the game is whether or not Bixby will continue the longest winning streak in the nation, which stands at 58 games, and began after a loss to Jenks in 2018.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday. Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
Comments / 0