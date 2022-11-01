Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) is 7-2 and one of the top teams in Oklahoma, but on Thursday the Trojans take on one of the top teams in the nation in Bixby (Bixby, Okla.). The Spartans are 9-0 and the No. 49 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings after they have scored more than 70 points in four of their last five games. Leading the conversation heading into the game is whether or not Bixby will continue the longest winning streak in the nation, which stands at 58 games, and began after a loss to Jenks in 2018.

BIXBY, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO