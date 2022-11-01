In the wake of the tragic death of Leslie Jordan on Oct. 24, viewers are rallying around his final performances. Fox’s “Call Me Kat” saw a spike in its audience for the first episode to air following series regular Jordan’s fatal car crash with 1.4 million people tuning in to Season 3 Episode 5 on Oct. 27. That statistic, which comes via Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data, marks a 28% jump in viewership for the Fox comedy. After the third season of “Call Me Kat” premiered with 1.2 million viewers on Sept. 29, the show’s audience steadied, with Episodes 2,...

14 HOURS AGO