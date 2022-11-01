ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Phone Arena

Best Buy is now selling open box and refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra units at amazing prices

Whether or not you consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra the all-around best Android phone available right now, we can probably all agree that Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse is among the most desirable Christmas gift options for mobile tech enthusiasts. Of course, the ultra-high-end handset doesn't come cheap, normally fetching...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99

Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
The Independent

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021: Live offers on LG, Samsung, Sony and more smart televisions

Today is Cyber Monday, meaning one thing – your last chance to get a discounted TV ahead of Christmas. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, thanks to Cyber Monday the very best TV deals are still highly sought-after online. As the sales finally draw to a close we’ve seen big savings from many top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis and Partners. And there’s a generous handful of great offers still available - including some exciting new additions.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to...
Digital Trends

Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7

Lenovo has one of the widest ranges of 14-inch laptops around. Among its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Slim lineups, you can choose from a variety of different prices and features. The Slim 9i is the company’s premium consumer clamshell laptop, and the Yoga 9i is its premium 360-degree convertible 2-in-1.
Digital Trends

This Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $699 at Walmart

Gaming on a budget can be problematic because when the word “budget” collides with”gaming laptop,” you often get something with low specs that isn’t worth buying. Luckily, the last few years have seen leaps and bounds in that space, and if you’re willing to compromise a little on build quality, you can get a great budget gaming laptop, such as the Acer Nitro 5. You can even pick it up from Walmart for just $699, which is a $300 discount on the $999 it usually goes for.
pocketnow.com

Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models

We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones

2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.

