At its regular session on October 24, the City Council conducted organizational proceedings for the coming year, including the swearing-in of its newest members, new mayor and new vice mayor. Council Member Kevin Finch, who was excused from the meeting, was sworn in earlier in the day by City Clerk Brenda Ballou, and the newly re-elected Randy Wells was sworn in at the start of the meeting. As part of the meeting agenda, the council later accepted then-Vice Mayor Sue McClure’s resignation as council member in order that Ballou could then swear her in as mayor.

SEWARD, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO