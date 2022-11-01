Read full article on original website
AG suing to halt massive Albertsons shareholder pay off
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from paying off investors ahead of a huge merger. Grocery giant Albertsons planned to pay shareholders $4 billion before it’s taken over by Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022
Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022
Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
Chronicle
Runway Boutique to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary on Nov. 12 in Chehalis
Runway Boutique will celebrate its one-year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12. The celebration will be held at the Chehalis store at 383 NW Chehalis Ave. Store owner Chante Evander will be present to celebrate with refreshments. Guests are encouraged to show up early for anniversary specials beginning at 10 a.m.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts
If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
GraysHarborTalk
2022 Holiday Markets and Bazaars in Grays Harbor
It’s time for hot cocoa, candy canes and mistletoe! Well, maybe not quite yet, but it will be here before you know it. Get your shopping done for everyone on your list in one place and find something unique at our local holiday markets and bazaars in Grays Harbor.
Chronicle
$1 Million Raised Since First Year: I-5 Auto Group Raffles Off Bronco at Swamp Cup Game in Centralia
Andrew Tessier, of Raymond, was the lucky winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco raffled off by the I-5 Auto Group at Friday’s Swamp Cup football game in Centralia. This year, the auto group surpassed $1 million in funds raised for area groups since the annual raffle was first launched 13 years ago. Tickets are sold throughout the year by high schools, clubs and groups, which in turn get to keep the money. The tickets are $10 each.
lyndentribune.com
LC grad hired as new Morton/Mossyrock police officer
MORTON — The thin blue line in Morton grew back to full strength last week, with Officer Duane Honcoop’s first day on the job on Monday, Oct. 24. His hiring brings the department’s full-time officer ranks to four, along with six additional reserves to round out the department. “He’s an asset to our agency and community. Really a good guy, down to earth. We are happy to have him,” said Roger Morningstar, Morton/Mossyrock police chief. He fills an opening that was created when Officer Johnny Gonzales stepped away in July.
The Suburban Times
Update on Puyallup garage opening timing
Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
Chronicle
Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician
The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
KXRO.com
“Kurt Cobain Bridge” to North Aberdeen replacement fully funded at $23.1 Million
The City of Aberdeen has announced that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has selected the Young Street Bridge, formally known as the North Aberdeen Bridge, to receive federal funds under the Federal Local Bridge Program. The city stated that the bridge was originally constructed in 1956 across the...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for West Central Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
Chronicle
Mineral Lake YMCA Camp Opposition Arises Again in Hearing Ahead of Decision Next Week
Rezones may seem to be among the more mundane actions of local government. But, to some residents of Mineral, an unincorporated community north of Morton, such an action would be “unacceptable” or could even “eviscerate the very essence” of the area. Six people from the town...
q13fox.com
Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery
SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
