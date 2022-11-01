ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

AG suing to halt massive Albertsons shareholder pay off

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from paying off investors ahead of a huge merger. Grocery giant Albertsons planned to pay shareholders $4 billion before it’s taken over by Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores.
In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022

Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
Is there an airport on your horizon?

State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022

Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
Runway Boutique to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary on Nov. 12 in Chehalis

Runway Boutique will celebrate its one-year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12. The celebration will be held at the Chehalis store at 383 NW Chehalis Ave. Store owner Chante Evander will be present to celebrate with refreshments. Guests are encouraged to show up early for anniversary specials beginning at 10 a.m.
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts

If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
2022 Holiday Markets and Bazaars in Grays Harbor

It’s time for hot cocoa, candy canes and mistletoe! Well, maybe not quite yet, but it will be here before you know it. Get your shopping done for everyone on your list in one place and find something unique at our local holiday markets and bazaars in Grays Harbor.
$1 Million Raised Since First Year: I-5 Auto Group Raffles Off Bronco at Swamp Cup Game in Centralia

Andrew Tessier, of Raymond, was the lucky winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco raffled off by the I-5 Auto Group at Friday’s Swamp Cup football game in Centralia. This year, the auto group surpassed $1 million in funds raised for area groups since the annual raffle was first launched 13 years ago. Tickets are sold throughout the year by high schools, clubs and groups, which in turn get to keep the money. The tickets are $10 each.
LC grad hired as new Morton/Mossyrock police officer

MORTON — The thin blue line in Morton grew back to full strength last week, with Officer Duane Honcoop’s first day on the job on Monday, Oct. 24. His hiring brings the department’s full-time officer ranks to four, along with six additional reserves to round out the department. “He’s an asset to our agency and community. Really a good guy, down to earth. We are happy to have him,” said Roger Morningstar, Morton/Mossyrock police chief. He fills an opening that was created when Officer Johnny Gonzales stepped away in July.
Update on Puyallup garage opening timing

Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician

The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
New Airport Planned for West Central Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery

SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
