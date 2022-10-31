ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl killed by her own father is being remembered as a happy baby who was calm and never cried. "She was such a quiet, calm baby but she was so social, she just loved the attention and she was so full of happiness always smiling," Leylani Ordóñez's mother told KHOU's Anayeli Ruiz. "She was really smart too for her age."

ROSENBERG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO