Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was in U.S. IllegallyNews Breaking LIVEWashington, CA
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soonB.R. Shenoy
Related
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of Congress, writing that her family is "heartbroken" after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Six new details from Monday’s affidavit on the Paul Pelosi attack
The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an affidavit on Monday unveiling assault and attempted kidnapping charges against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday. David DePape, 42, of California was charged with assault of...
Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment
Originally Published: 01 NOV 22 14:31 ET Updated: 01 NOV 22 17:17 ET By Veronica Miracle, Julia Jones and Zachary Cohen, CNN (CNN) -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court. He also waived The post Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment appeared first on KION546.
KXAN
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
The Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Allegedly Planned To Kidnap Her And Break Her Kneecaps
Federal and local prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with crimes including assault, attempted kidnapping, attempted murder, threats to a public official and their family, and residential burglary.
Pelosi says husband faces ‘long recovery’ after ‘horrific attack’
Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after he was assaulted in their home early Friday morning.
What Message Are Prosecutors Sending by Charging Paul Pelosi's Attacker With 8 State and Federal Felonies?
In case it needs to be said (and maybe it does), hitting an old man in the head with a hammer after breaking into his home in the middle of the night is a serious, potentially lethal crime that poses an obvious threat to public safety. If that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, you would expect the assailant to receive a substantial sentence commensurate with his conduct. But if that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, the assailant would not be facing eight felony charges, including two federal counts, each of them punishable by decades in prison.
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Alleged Pelosi attacker was in US illegally: DHS
(The Hill) — The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is in the country illegally and could be deported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged...
The GOP’s Demonization Of Nancy Pelosi
The House speaker has long been the target of Republican anger.
Update: David DePape pleads not guilty to Pelosi attack in 1st court appearance
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – David DePape, arrested after allegedly breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday. The judge ordered him to be held in jail without bail.The arraignment lasted about eight minutes. DePape entered the not-guilty plea and waived his right to a hearing within 10 days. He only spoke to say "yes" to a question from the judge and to clarify the pronunciation of his last name when asked about that.DePape was charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse, and threatening a public...
Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco
Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
David DePape charged with assault, attempted kidnapping in attack on Paul Pelosi
DePape faces a maximum of 50 years in prison if convicted of the crimes against the immediate family of a U.S. official.
Trump lawyers pinned hopes of overturning election on appeal to Justice Thomas, emails reveal
(The Hill) – Former President Trump’s legal team viewed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to the group’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Trump’s favor, emails show. Against the wishes of conservative lawyer John Eastman, a federal district court...
Why the US midterms matter – from abortion rights to democracy
Guardian writers lay down what’s on the line and what a Republican victory could mean for the future of the country
Bernie Sanders hits the campaign trail with days left before the US midterms
The Vermont senator is holding nine rallies across five battleground states, hoping to deliver a closing argument to young and working-class voters
Full-court press in lead-up to Tuesday’s midterms
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heavy hitters for both political parties are on the road as the midterm election nears, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama all on the campaign trail lending their power to neck-and-neck congressional races. Early indicators have Republicans poised to...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0