Richmond, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment

Originally Published: 01 NOV 22 14:31 ET Updated: 01 NOV 22 17:17 ET By Veronica Miracle, Julia Jones and Zachary Cohen, CNN     (CNN) -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court. He also waived The post Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment appeared first on KION546.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXAN

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Reason.com

What Message Are Prosecutors Sending by Charging Paul Pelosi's Attacker With 8 State and Federal Felonies?

In case it needs to be said (and maybe it does), hitting an old man in the head with a hammer after breaking into his home in the middle of the night is a serious, potentially lethal crime that poses an obvious threat to public safety. If that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, you would expect the assailant to receive a substantial sentence commensurate with his conduct. But if that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, the assailant would not be facing eight felony charges, including two federal counts, each of them punishable by decades in prison.
WASHINGTON, CA
FOX2Now

Alleged Pelosi attacker was in US illegally: DHS

(The Hill) — The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is in the country illegally and could be deported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged...
WASHINGTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: David DePape pleads not guilty to Pelosi attack in 1st court appearance

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – David DePape, arrested after allegedly breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday. The judge ordered him to be held in jail without bail.The arraignment lasted about eight minutes. DePape entered the not-guilty plea and waived his right to a hearing within 10 days. He only spoke to say "yes" to a question from the judge and to clarify the pronunciation of his last name when asked about that.DePape was charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse, and threatening a public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX2Now

Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House.
The Independent

Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX2Now

Full-court press in lead-up to Tuesday’s midterms

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heavy hitters for both political parties are on the road as the midterm election nears, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama all on the campaign trail lending their power to neck-and-neck congressional races. Early indicators have Republicans poised to...
ARIZONA STATE
