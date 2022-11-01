Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Porter Moser not yet looking for Matt Brady replacement after assistant coach's resignation
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser had little additional explanation regarding assistant coach Matt Brady’s resignation when he addressed the media before practice Thursday. Brady resigned from his role on Tuesday, with OU’s athletic department citing “personal reasons” for his departure. Moser also said he’s not looking for a replacement for Brady at this time.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Jalil Farooq rewarded with 'player of the game', captain nod after career performance
Following a career-best performance against Iowa State, Jalil Farooq is being rewarded for his efforts. On Tuesday, OU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) coach Brent Venables announced the sophomore receiver was named “player of the game” against the Cyclones. Farooq was also named a team captain for the first time, as he and the Sooners prepare for Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday. Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
Oklahoma Daily
‘He’s had it since day one’: How OU's Porter Moser instilled trust, buy-in to navigate transfer portal challenges in year 2
It was 95-degrees in Florence, Italy, when 6-foot-8, 235-pound Ben Averkamp found himself huddled inside an elevator with a group of his Loyola-Chicago teammates 10 years ago. Moments earlier, freshman forward Matt O’Leary had stopped the elevator and forced his way in, but the journey lasted only a half-flight up. Averkamp, O’Leary and their teammates were stuck in the non-air conditioned box for nearly 25 minutes before a technician lowered them safely back to the lobby.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners not looking for 'revenge game' against Baylor despite strange ending in 2021
Chaos ensued the last time Oklahoma faced Baylor. The Sooners trailed the Bears 24-14 in the game’s final seconds, and Baylor fans were ready to storm the field for its upset win over then-No. 8 OU. But the Bears fans rushed prematurely, although there were three seconds left on...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Roy Williams to receive NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during Sooners vs Baylor
Former Oklahoma safety Roy Williams will be honored with a National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the Sooners' matchup with Baylor. Williams will be recognized on Owen Field between the first and second quarters of Saturday's game. He will also receive a hall of fame plaque that will be displayed permanently at OU.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel to keep slinging, Marvin Mims eyes rebound as Sooners look to connect on more deep balls
Brent Venables understands how a successful deep passing game benefits Oklahoma’s offense, but he also knows dialing up the long ball repeatedly without success can be detrimental. “There’s a delicate balance,” the Sooners’ head coach said. “At some point in time, you (say) ‘Hey chief, that ain’t working.’”...
Oklahoma Daily
OU softball: WPF's Smash It Vipers trade OU legend Jocelyn Alo to Oklahoma City Spark
Oklahoma legend and former Smash It Vipers standout Jocelyn Alo was traded to the Oklahoma City Spark, a new Women's Professional Fastpitch team, and agreed to a three-year contract, it was announced Thursday. The trade brings Alo back to the state she called home for five years while playing at...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Damond Harmon reflects on 'scary' injury, recovery process — 'I've kind of played more free'
Damond Harmon couldn’t feel the right side of his body as he was transported from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to a local hospital on Oct. 1. But the feeling returned once he arrived after he prayed and looked down at a meaningful tattoo on his wrist.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine
During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday. Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season.
Stoops Says He Hasn’t ‘Been Close’ to Returning to CFB
The former Oklahoma coach will be coaching in 2023, but not in college football.
Oklahoma Daily
RJ Harris, Jared Deck compete for Oklahoma House District 44 seat
RJ HARRIS (R) Harris is a National Guard veteran, lawyer and “someone who fights for the rights of Oklahomans,” according to his website. Harris received both his undergraduate and law degree from OU and is a practicing lawyer in the state. He also works as an air traffic controller, according to his campaign site.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Oklahoma Daily
State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage
Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
Oklahoma Daily
Teresa Sterling, Annie Menz compete to represent Oklahoma House District 45
TERESA STERLING (R) Sterling did not respond to any of the OU Daily’s attempts to schedule an interview. Sterling is a retired Oklahoma City police officer and small business owner of Capt. Jack’s Party Shack in Norman, Oklahoma. Sterling’s focus is on protecting the elderly residents of Oklahoma...
Tornado threat: Dallas, Austin among large cities in Plains where severe weather expected Friday
The weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central US Friday evening with storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
