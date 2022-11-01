ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Porter Moser not yet looking for Matt Brady replacement after assistant coach's resignation

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser had little additional explanation regarding assistant coach Matt Brady’s resignation when he addressed the media before practice Thursday. Brady resigned from his role on Tuesday, with OU’s athletic department citing “personal reasons” for his departure. Moser also said he’s not looking for a replacement for Brady at this time.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners' Jalil Farooq rewarded with 'player of the game', captain nod after career performance

Following a career-best performance against Iowa State, Jalil Farooq is being rewarded for his efforts. On Tuesday, OU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) coach Brent Venables announced the sophomore receiver was named “player of the game” against the Cyclones. Farooq was also named a team captain for the first time, as he and the Sooners prepare for Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday. Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

‘He’s had it since day one’: How OU's Porter Moser instilled trust, buy-in to navigate transfer portal challenges in year 2

It was 95-degrees in Florence, Italy, when 6-foot-8, 235-pound Ben Averkamp found himself huddled inside an elevator with a group of his Loyola-Chicago teammates 10 years ago. Moments earlier, freshman forward Matt O’Leary had stopped the elevator and forced his way in, but the journey lasted only a half-flight up. Averkamp, O’Leary and their teammates were stuck in the non-air conditioned box for nearly 25 minutes before a technician lowered them safely back to the lobby.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Dillon Gabriel to keep slinging, Marvin Mims eyes rebound as Sooners look to connect on more deep balls

Brent Venables understands how a successful deep passing game benefits Oklahoma’s offense, but he also knows dialing up the long ball repeatedly without success can be detrimental. “There’s a delicate balance,” the Sooners’ head coach said. “At some point in time, you (say) ‘Hey chief, that ain’t working.’”...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine

During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

RJ Harris, Jared Deck compete for Oklahoma House District 44 seat

RJ HARRIS (R) Harris is a National Guard veteran, lawyer and “someone who fights for the rights of Oklahomans,” according to his website. Harris received both his undergraduate and law degree from OU and is a practicing lawyer in the state. He also works as an air traffic controller, according to his campaign site.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage

Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy