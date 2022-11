According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed forward Kiefer Sherwood on waivers for the purpose of an AHL assignment. Sherwood, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 this past summer with the Nashville Predators after spending the majority of the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League. In five games this season, Sherwood has two points (one goal, one assist), 11 penalty minutes and is a plus-one.

