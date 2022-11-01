Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Joseph spoke on the preparation for the Minnesota game. "I thought the boys practiced well this morning," Joseph said. "I thought they were really detailed in their assignments and the game plan. I think they are really getting their minds right. We talked about getting their minds right. They know what type of game this is going to be. It is going to be a physical contest. This is going to be a Big Ten football game. We have been there before. We understand what we need to do."

