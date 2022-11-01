Blood thinners: Apixaban has the lowest risk of gastrointestinal bleeding compared to other direct oral anticoagulants

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
CNBC
People who caught mild Covid had increased risk of blood clots, British study finds
Patients with mild Covid, defined as those not hospitalized, were 2.7 times more likely to develop blood clots, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. Patients hospitalized with Covid were 27 times more likely to develop blood clots, 21 times more likely to suffer heart...
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
News-Medical.net
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Study of claims data compares apixaban vs rivaroxaban for patients with atrial fibrillation and valvular heart disease
A large, population-based study of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD) found that use of apixaban was associated with a lower rate of ischemic stroke or systemic embolism and a lower rate of intracranial or gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding compared with rivaroxaban. The authors say clinicians should consider these findings when selecting anticoagulants in this patient population. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
cohaitungchi.com
Connection Between High Blood Pressure and Headaches
Because they can be so common, it can be hard to pin down the exact cause of a headache. Was it something you ate, stress from work, too little sleep, a medical condition you don’t know you have, or something else altogether?. While we can’t get into everything here,...
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
MedicalXpress
Analysis links impaired kidney function with cognitive disorders
New research has demonstrated a link between kidney disease and the development of cognitive problems. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. The study relied on data from the population-based Framingham Heart Study. Among 2,738 participants without dementia, 187 (7%) had chronic kidney disease and 251 (9%) had albuminuria, a urinary marker of kidney disease. Albuminuria was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a 65% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease but was associated with a 51% higher risk of developing dementia.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
boldsky.com
Mild COVID Linked To Life-Threatening Blood Clots, Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease; Study
The effects of COVID on the body are numerous, and according to experts, some of these effects may persist throughout a lifetime. According to a recent study, Covid-19 at any severity level is associated with a higher risk of dangerous blood clots that can form in the veins and travel to the heart, lungs, and other parts of the body, highlighting the pandemic's impact on cardiovascular disease rates [1].
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
KXLY
Benefit of Ticagrelor-Aspirin in Stroke Patients Tied to Renal Function
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among CYP2C19 loss-of-function allele carriers with minor stroke or transient ischemic attack, those with normal renal function rather than impaired renal function derive greater benefit from ticagrelor-aspirin versus clopidogrel-aspirin, according to research published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
New research discovers new role for blood clotting protein in triggering inflammation
Research by Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences has discovered a new role for the blood clotting protein known as von Willebrand Factor (VWF), which could lead to the development of new treatments for patients with inflammatory and blood clotting disorders. Published in...
