ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Megan Fox Smoldered In A Pamela Anderson Costume—But The Internet Thinks She ‘Crossed A Line'

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyqhH_0iv5EGcg00
Instagram.com/meganfox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went as the iconic edgy 90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year, and while fans can agree that they nailed their costumes when it comes to aesthetic accuracy, others are criticizing the couple for their dress-up choices.

After Fox, 36, and MGK (real name Colson Baker), 32 both shared images of their cosplay to their respective social media pages, fans began pointing out that Anderson and Lee’s relationship was “toxic,” and “nothing to romanticize,” as Lee was famously sentenced to 6 months in Los Angeles County Jail for battering Anderson in 1998.

‘Pam & Tommy’-Inspired Costumes

This week, the Jennifer’s Body actress and “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker attended a party for Casamigos, a tequila brand, and the duo sported a spot-on recreation of the outfits that Baywatch star Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee wore to the 1995 grand opening of Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Earlier this year, Hulu released Pam & Tommy, (which Fox and MGK were likely inspired by)— a highly streamed series starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee— that centered around the former couple’s tumultuous marriage and divorce. MGK also starred as Lee in the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, which could also be why he pulled off the look well.

Both Fox and MGK posted shots of their costumes to Instagram for their millions of followers, as Fox rocked a two-toned, curve-hugging, custom L.A. Roxx ‘Replica Pam Anderson Latex Dress’ with Femme ‘Natale Pvc Platform Slipper’ heels to emulate the Home Improvement alum at the height of her 90s fame. To complete her look, Fox appeared to wear a wavy, blonde wig with wispy fringe and also donned Anderson’s classic smokey eye look, sky-high lashes, rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip.

While holding hands with his fiancee at the event, MGK channelled Lee as he wore a white tank top that helped show off his intricate tattoos, black leather trousers, black boots a chain metal necklace, silver rings, hoop earrings, a nose ring and black sunglasses to top it all off. He also swapped his signature platinum-blonde locks for jet-black dyed hair. See their side-by-side comparisons to the real Anderson and Lee below:

Backlash From Fans

While taking into account Lee’s history of abuse and assault in his relationship with Anderson, many fans noted in comments under Fox’s Instagram post (MGK deleted his Halloween costume photos after the backlash) that they were “disappointed” to see the two dress up as the former couple, especially after “all the trauma and heartbreak” that Pam & Tommy showed Anderson go through.

While some acknowledged that Fox “looked beautiful” in her Anderson costume, another wrote that the Transformers actress “crossed the line” by dressing up as Anderson beside MGK’s Lee. “This is so dumb and insensitive,” another user chimed in while someone else replied, “these aren’t costumes. This is weird considering the well known abusive relationship between Pam & Tommy.” And it didn’t stop there— another wrote to Fox, “tommy hit on Pamela, that’s not cool!!! stop with that” while a fellow user begged the question, “so dressing up as a victim and abuser is ok?”

Other commenters pointed out along with this how “strange” Fox’s caption for the photo collection was, as the mom of three wrote, “But are these even costumes” (seemingly implying that she and MGK are somehow similar to Anderson and Lee). “Idk does he abuse you like tommy did?” one fan asked while another wrote to the New Girl alum, “Megan Is this a cry for help?”

Comments / 8

Related
shefinds

Megan Fox Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless In A Low-Cut Black Sheer Bodysuit While Brushing Up On Her Witchcraft Skills

Megan Fox is more than ready for spooky season! The Jennifer’s Body icon, 36, stunned fans in a curve-hugging, corset-esque black bodysuit in her latest Instagram post, and posed along with her copy of the book Moon Spells by Diane Ahlquist. The Transformers alum’s bodysuit featured sultry, sheer fabric, and a low-cut, push-up design. She paired the standout piece with black drawstring sweatpants for a chic and cozy monochromatic look. Fox shared images of herself in the outfit with her 20.7 million followers, and took stunning selfies while sitting in a crocheted swing.
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian Shares "Creepy" Sexcapade with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians Season 2 brings us back to a time when Kim Kardashian was boning Pete Davidson on the reg. On this week’s new episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim chatted with Kris and MJ. They discussed Pete’s plans to fly to space. Pete even discussed the topic...
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Gasses Up MGK: “Kill Me Or Get Me Pregnant, Those Are The Only Options”

The often-provocative couple stepped out as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.
wegotthiscovered.com

Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
TheDailyBeast

Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract

Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
199K+
Followers
5K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy