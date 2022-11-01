Megan Fox Smoldered In A Pamela Anderson Costume—But The Internet Thinks She ‘Crossed A Line'

Instagram.com/meganfox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went as the iconic edgy 90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year, and while fans can agree that they nailed their costumes when it comes to aesthetic accuracy, others are criticizing the couple for their dress-up choices.

After Fox, 36, and MGK (real name Colson Baker), 32 both shared images of their cosplay to their respective social media pages, fans began pointing out that Anderson and Lee’s relationship was “toxic,” and “nothing to romanticize,” as Lee was famously sentenced to 6 months in Los Angeles County Jail for battering Anderson in 1998.

‘Pam & Tommy’-Inspired Costumes

This week, the Jennifer’s Body actress and “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker attended a party for Casamigos, a tequila brand, and the duo sported a spot-on recreation of the outfits that Baywatch star Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee wore to the 1995 grand opening of Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Earlier this year, Hulu released Pam & Tommy, (which Fox and MGK were likely inspired by)— a highly streamed series starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee— that centered around the former couple’s tumultuous marriage and divorce. MGK also starred as Lee in the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, which could also be why he pulled off the look well.

Both Fox and MGK posted shots of their costumes to Instagram for their millions of followers, as Fox rocked a two-toned, curve-hugging, custom L.A. Roxx ‘Replica Pam Anderson Latex Dress’ with Femme ‘Natale Pvc Platform Slipper’ heels to emulate the Home Improvement alum at the height of her 90s fame. To complete her look, Fox appeared to wear a wavy, blonde wig with wispy fringe and also donned Anderson’s classic smokey eye look, sky-high lashes, rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip.

While holding hands with his fiancee at the event, MGK channelled Lee as he wore a white tank top that helped show off his intricate tattoos, black leather trousers, black boots a chain metal necklace, silver rings, hoop earrings, a nose ring and black sunglasses to top it all off. He also swapped his signature platinum-blonde locks for jet-black dyed hair. See their side-by-side comparisons to the real Anderson and Lee below:

Backlash From Fans

While taking into account Lee’s history of abuse and assault in his relationship with Anderson, many fans noted in comments under Fox’s Instagram post (MGK deleted his Halloween costume photos after the backlash) that they were “disappointed” to see the two dress up as the former couple, especially after “all the trauma and heartbreak” that Pam & Tommy showed Anderson go through.

While some acknowledged that Fox “looked beautiful” in her Anderson costume, another wrote that the Transformers actress “crossed the line” by dressing up as Anderson beside MGK’s Lee. “This is so dumb and insensitive,” another user chimed in while someone else replied, “these aren’t costumes. This is weird considering the well known abusive relationship between Pam & Tommy.” And it didn’t stop there— another wrote to Fox, “tommy hit on Pamela, that’s not cool!!! stop with that” while a fellow user begged the question, “so dressing up as a victim and abuser is ok?”

Other commenters pointed out along with this how “strange” Fox’s caption for the photo collection was, as the mom of three wrote, “But are these even costumes” (seemingly implying that she and MGK are somehow similar to Anderson and Lee). “Idk does he abuse you like tommy did?” one fan asked while another wrote to the New Girl alum, “Megan Is this a cry for help?”