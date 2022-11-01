Read full article on original website
I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.
The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies. I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall....
Michigan’s Gemon Green decides if he’ll press charges for Michigan State tunnel attack, report says
The Michigan-Michigan State game is over, but the legal drama between the schools is just beginning, thanks to the post-game tunnel attack. Michigan player Germon Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night.
Michigan State suspends 4 more players in fallout of incident in Michigan Stadium tunnel
Four more Michigan State players have been suspended in the fallout of the postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night. MSU announced Tuesday that cornerback Malcolm Jones, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright have been added to the list of Spartans suspended indefinitely. Those four join linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, whose suspensions were announced on Sunday.
Michigan State Players Appear To Hurl Punches, Kick Michigan Player In Postgame Fight
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his team's players were assaulted by Michigan State players on Saturday.
High-flying No. 14 Illinois hosts struggling Michigan State
Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1, No. 16 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 ET (Big Ten Network) Line: Illinois by 17 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Michigan State leads, 26-19-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
