algonaradio.com
Jury Convicts on Lesser Charge in Estherville Murder Case
A second man who was charged in connection with the October, 2021 death of David McDowell outside of Estherville has been convicted on a lesser charge. An Emmet County jury found Cejay Van Der Wilt guilty of involuntary manslaughter this week after hearing testimony from Connor Uhde and Brady Salberg, who were described in the courtroom as accomplices. Van Der Wilt was facing a charge of 1st Degree Murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
nwestiowa.com
May City man arrested for assault, abuse
MAY CITY—A 42-year-old May City man was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and third-degree sexual assault. The arrest of Steven Eugene Hattig stemmed from an argument with another male living at his residence at 2243 Albert St. in May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on warrant of OWI
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on 390th Street near the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, just west of Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake man has been charged with stealing a vehicle. At approximately 7pm Thursday, the Storm Lake Police and Buena Vista County Sheriff's Departments reportedly conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake. Police allege that the driver, 26-year-old Alfredo Inzunza, did not own the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that Inzunza entered the unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard, located the keys, and took control of the vehicle without authorization from the owner.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
1 killed in Calhoun County morning crash
One driver was killed in a crash that occurred in Calhoun County Friday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
bigcountry1077.com
Dale Paulsen, 81, of Spencer Formerly of Graettinger
Funeral services for 81-year-old Dale Paulsen of Spencer, formerly of Graettinger, will be Thursday, November 10th, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial and military services at South Walnut Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home is...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Arnold's Park renovation
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — In 1989, the sounds of laughter and good times were replaced by the whir of electric saws and the pounding of hammers. A group of investors purchased Arnold's Park in 1987 and after closing for the 1988 season to formulate rejuvenation plans, work began on a $1.3 million dollar improvement project.
bigcountry1077.com
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina man arrested for fake $100 bill
PAULLINA—A 34-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of David Charles Barber stemmed from him asking a cashier at the Dollar General in Paullina to break a fake $100 bill into smaller bills on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the Paullina Police Department.
superhits1027.com
FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect Sunday afternoon for Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWEST IOWA…. The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 004 Emmet, Fire weather zone 005 Kossuth, Fire weather zone 006...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kiwaradio.com
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
