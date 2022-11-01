Read full article on original website
SCS Dublin development clears hurdle at Planning Commission
The Dublin Planning Commission last week provided its recommendations to the City Council for a proposed rezoning in East Dublin for a large mixed-use development project, following months of discussion, research and deliberations by city officials. SCS Development, a Bay Area-based company seeking to build on a 77-acre plot of...
Heated debate ahead of split vote to increase Pleasanton City Council stipends
The atmosphere was tense inside the Pleasanton City Council chambers Tuesday as the council members voted 3-2 to increase their monthly pay by 10% following strong remarks from Mayor Karla Brown. “If you don’t want the salary, if you don’t want the increase, don’t take it. But I’m worth it,”...
Endorsements reveal political split among Palo Alto City Council candidates
For decades, candidates for the Palo Alto City Council have tended to coalesce into one of two camps: those who believe that the city could and should support more development and those who prioritize protecting neighborhoods from the impact of growth. Some of these patterns continue to hold in the...
Political veterans Kaplan, Tam face off for Alameda County supervisor seat
OAKLAND -- Two political veterans are facing off on Nov. 8 to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat held by Wilma Chan before her unexpected death last year. Alameda's former Vice Mayor Lena Tam is facing Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan. In a phone interview, Kaplan said homelessness will be her top priority if elected. Tam said her top three priorities are community safety, which includes public safety, homelessness and mental health care access.Kaplan said following homelessness, she will prioritize job training and student loan forgiveness for frontline essential jobs in medicine, mental health and infrastructure...
Pleasanton council to review key housing-related bills recently signed into law
Pleasanton city staff is set to present an overview of the 2022 state legislative session, which include key housing-related bills recently signed into law, to the City Council at Tuesday’s scheduled meeting. According to the city staff report, the City Council Legislative Subcommittee, which reviews and discusses state and...
Misconduct charges against Sheng Thao amplified by a blogger paid by an opponent
A former staffer of City Councilmember Sheng Thao alleged that the mayoral candidate bullied her and violated elections law in a video interview posted online last week that has been viewed by about 2,000 people. LeAna Powell, who worked for Thao’s City Council office earlier this year, claimed that Thao...
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
SF housing project fight may go statewide
A department store parking lot in downtown San Francisco is the battleground for a titanic political struggle between rival factions of the city’s dominant Democratic Party. The lot at 469 Stevenson Street, just off Market Street, would become a 27-story residential high-rise, if Mayor London Breed and other housing advocates have their way. But San Francisco’s legislative body, the Board of Supervisors, refused last year to approve the project, siding with those who oppose packing more housing and people into the densely populated city.
Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior
The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads
Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles and baseless claims made in mailers to create conflict and division among voters of color.
Santa Clara County hires new CEO amid community backlash
Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith — often a controversial figure in local government — is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county’s attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
'It's about our livelihood': Longshoremen walk off job at Port of Oakland
Amid stalled contract negotiations, longshoremen at the Port of Oakland walked off the job in protest on Wednesday morning. The walkout has shut down operations on all four of the port’s terminals.
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
