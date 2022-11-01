ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

calmatters.network

SCS Dublin development clears hurdle at Planning Commission

The Dublin Planning Commission last week provided its recommendations to the City Council for a proposed rezoning in East Dublin for a large mixed-use development project, following months of discussion, research and deliberations by city officials. SCS Development, a Bay Area-based company seeking to build on a 77-acre plot of...
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Political veterans Kaplan, Tam face off for Alameda County supervisor seat

OAKLAND -- Two political veterans are facing off on Nov. 8 to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat held by Wilma Chan before her unexpected death last year. Alameda's former Vice Mayor Lena Tam is facing Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan. In a phone interview, Kaplan said homelessness will be her top priority if elected. Tam said her top three priorities are community safety, which includes public safety, homelessness and mental health care access.Kaplan said following homelessness, she will prioritize job training and student loan forgiveness for frontline essential jobs in medicine, mental health and infrastructure...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Pleasanton council to review key housing-related bills recently signed into law

Pleasanton city staff is set to present an overview of the 2022 state legislative session, which include key housing-related bills recently signed into law, to the City Council at Tuesday’s scheduled meeting. According to the city staff report, the City Council Legislative Subcommittee, which reviews and discusses state and...
PLEASANTON, CA
californiaglobe.com

Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race

The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

SF housing project fight may go statewide

A department store parking lot in downtown San Francisco is the battleground for a titanic political struggle between rival factions of the city’s dominant Democratic Party. The lot at 469 Stevenson Street, just off Market Street, would become a 27-story residential high-rise, if Mayor London Breed and other housing advocates have their way. But San Francisco’s legislative body, the Board of Supervisors, refused last year to approve the project, siding with those who oppose packing more housing and people into the densely populated city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior

The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
SANTA CLARA, CA
calmatters.network

Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads

Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles and baseless claims made in mailers to create conflict and division among voters of color.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Santa Clara County hires new CEO amid community backlash

Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith — often a controversial figure in local government — is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county’s attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

H Mart files application for new Dublin store

With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
DUBLIN, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

