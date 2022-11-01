ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Clemson doesn’t belong in the top four? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reacts to College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Paul Finebaum has opinions. Boy, does Finebaum have opinions. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst is fired up about the CFP rankings, a relatively meaningless exercise at this point in the season but entertaining nonetheless. Finebaum is on-board with Tennessee checking in at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, but he seriously questions much of the rest of the field. The ACC doesn’t deserve a spot so high (Clemson is in at fourth in the rankings) and the SEC, well, Finebaum says that unequivocally it is the best conference in...
College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC

Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 4-10

1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft

1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins...
Houston 5, Philadelphia 0

LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker (1). Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th. HBP_Nola (Vázquez), Alvarado (Alvarez). Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg. T_3:25. A_45,693 (42,792).
Major League Baseball Postseason No-Hitters

Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen, N.Y. Yankees, vs. Brooklyn, 2-0, World Series (perfect game). Oct. 6, 2010, Roy Halladay, Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati, 4-0, NLDS. Nov. 2, 2022, Chrisrtian Javier (6), Bryan Abreu (1), Rafael Montero (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston vs. Philadelphia, 5-0, World Series.
Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
