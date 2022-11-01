Celebratory rally on Tuesday at Providence Park includes announcement that Christine Sinclair will be returning in 2023. Tuesday's rally at Providence Park to fete the Portland Thorns had the pomp — and joyful silliness — that are always part of a championship celebration. In addition to reveling in Portland's third National Women's Soccer League championship on Nov. 1 — secured with the 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current three days earlier in Washington, D.C. — Tuesday's occasion also included one more piece of news for the several thousand fans who gathered in the north end of the stadium to...

