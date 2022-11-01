ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

How Do the Nashville Predators Turn This Disappointing Easy Start Around?

It has been a discouraging start to the 2022-2023 season for the Nashville Predators who, at least on paper, looked to be a team on the up and up after key offseason moves. Instead, the team limped through a five game losing streak, and has only been able to put together one solid, sixty minute performance and two semi-decent wins in their first ten games.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Thorns, their fans, revel in another championship

Celebratory rally on Tuesday at Providence Park includes announcement that Christine Sinclair will be returning in 2023. Tuesday's rally at Providence Park to fete the Portland Thorns had the pomp — and joyful silliness — that are always part of a championship celebration. In addition to reveling in Portland's third National Women's Soccer League championship on Nov. 1 — secured with the 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current three days earlier in Washington, D.C. — Tuesday's occasion also included one more piece of news for the several thousand fans who gathered in the north end of the stadium to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Garber sees linear TV deal, expansion on MLS’ horizon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Major League Soccer begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast games, there will still be some available on linear channels. Commissioner Don Garber said during Thursday’s “State of the League” address that the league is in the process of...
Yardbarker

Nashville Predators Place Kiefer Sherwood on Waivers

The move comes just ten games into the season after Sherwood was the surprise standout in training camp and the preseason. Sherwood played the first three games of the season, sharing minutes on both the second line with Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen and on the fourth line, before falling victim to the "healthy scratch" cycle in five games since.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Nashville. The Flames are back in action for the first meeting of the season against the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 pm puck drop. Limited tickets are still available HERE. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy