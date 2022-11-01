Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Nashville Predators Place Kiefer Sherwood on Waivers
The move comes just ten games into the season after Sherwood was the surprise standout in training camp and the preseason. Sherwood played the first three games of the season, sharing minutes on both the second line with Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen and on the fourth line, before falling victim to the "healthy scratch" cycle in five games since.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Nashville. The Flames are back in action for the first meeting of the season against the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 pm puck drop. Limited tickets are still available HERE. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com...
