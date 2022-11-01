Read full article on original website
Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh
Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
The Bears Trade For WR Chase Claypool Has Other Implications!
Donnie and Joe discuss the NFL's trade deadline passing.
The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
Ron Rivera admits Commanders made mistake signing William Jackson
After a tumultuous couple of weeks, William Jackson got his wish. The Washington Commanders traded the disgruntled cornerback to the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams swapped future conditional late-round draft picks. The trade with the Steelers helped the Commanders avoid releasing Jackson for no compensation. Jackson wanted out of Washington,...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior
The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated...
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
T.J. Hockenson thought Lions could trade him, but not to Vikings
Tight end T.J. Hockenson was admittedly surprised the Detroit Lions agreed to send him to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. "I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here," Hockenson explained Wednesday about his thoughts on the transaction, as shared by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "When I got here last night I was like, 'This is pretty sweet.' Just excited to be here, for real."
For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately Smith getting sent to Baltimore — and the deal still stinging a day later. “There’s part of me that’s bummed because this was a guy I thought was gonna be here a long time,” Poles said Tuesday. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done, and we came up short and we couldn’t find common ground.” The Bears sent Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft as well as linebacker linebacker A.J. Klein on Monday. It was their second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week after dealing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears
The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Big Blue View
Giants trade deadline analysis: No deals as GM Joe Schoen keeps the future in mind
The New York Giants stood pat at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. And that is just fine. It would have been nice if GM Joe Schoen had been able to add wide receiver or tight end help for quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants’ 30th-ranked passing offense. It did not happen.
Colts Sign Veteran Running Back After Nyheim Hines Trade
The Indianapolis Colts altered their running back room on Tuesday, trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills and getting Zack Moss back as part of the return. Indianapolis added another runner to the mix this morning, signing familiar face Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Wilkins appeared in 49 games...
Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts
The Buffalo Bills made an upgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.
Packers Cut Two Players
Tom Silverstein said the corresponding moves will be activating RB Kylin Hill and re-signing Taylor the practice squad. Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.
Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
