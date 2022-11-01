Read full article on original website
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win
Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Opinion: What a Netanyahu comeback means for Israel -- and the world
"Benjamin Netanyahu's victory wasn't just an 'all about me' headline. It reflects and consolidates trend lines that have been in evidence for quite some time," writes Aaron David Miller on Bibi's comeback to Israeli politics.
Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
Washington Examiner
Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, the US must issue a clear China warning
Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli prime minister's office. Tuesday's election results suggest that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable 65+ seat majority in the Knesset. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM — (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling...
Israeli Arabs may be the last defence against Netanyahu’s return to power
On 1 November, Israel votes in a general election for the fifth time since spring 2019. Recent polls show that the country’s former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his rightwing coalition are just shy of clinching victory. Sixty-one seats in the Knesset, the 120-seat parliament, is the magic number. As fate would have it, Israeli Arab voters may determine the outcome.
US News and World Report
Israel Election Polls Predict Netanyahu Just Shy of Victory
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has...
Israel election 2022: Meet the far-right politician who could help bring back Benjamin Netanyahu
Tel Aviv — Israelis will vote on Tuesday for the fifth time in just four years to determine who should lead their country. The elections are to determine who will fill the 120 seats of Israel's parliament, called the Knesset. There are 13 different political parties fielding candidates. If one party were to win a simple majority of 61 seats, it could form a new government.
Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning Israel's elections, the prime minister's office announced Thursday, just under 48 hours after polls closed.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win
JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance. Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections...
Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election
With the help of Israel's far-right, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised for a comeback Wednesday with 85% of general election ballots counted. Netanyahu is still on trial for corruption.
Former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu attempts comeback in fifth election in 4 years
Israelis are once again going to the polls to choose a new parliament on Tuesday, as the country heads to its fifth election in less than four years.
Thursday briefing: The far right bloc that may deliver power to Benjamin Netanyahu
In today’s newsletter: The former prime minister is close to winning office less than 18 months after losing it, in Israel’s fifth election in four years. This is how he pulled it off
BBC
Israel elections: Netanyahu election win propels far right to power
With some young religious voters literally jumping for joy, the stand-out story of Israel's latest election was the big surge in popularity of the far-right. "Things will be better now. When he's the public security minister, they'll be better still," Julian, an enthusiastic backer of firebrand politician Itamar Ben-Gvir told me at his campaign headquarters.
The Jewish Press
In Israel: Right Wins, Left Loses
I’m not Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s biggest fan, but credit where it’s due: Even in a political system where no one seems to ever leave politics permanently, he pulled off yet a third comeback. The first time around, he seemed to be politically dead in the...
