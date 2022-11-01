ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press

Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win

Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
The Independent

Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
Washington Examiner

Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, the US must issue a clear China warning

Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli prime minister's office. Tuesday's election results suggest that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable 65+ seat majority in the Knesset. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM — (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling...
The Guardian

Israeli Arabs may be the last defence against Netanyahu’s return to power

On 1 November, Israel votes in a general election for the fifth time since spring 2019. Recent polls show that the country’s former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his rightwing coalition are just shy of clinching victory. Sixty-one seats in the Knesset, the 120-seat parliament, is the magic number. As fate would have it, Israeli Arab voters may determine the outcome.
US News and World Report

Israel Election Polls Predict Netanyahu Just Shy of Victory

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance. Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections...
BBC

Israel elections: Netanyahu election win propels far right to power

With some young religious voters literally jumping for joy, the stand-out story of Israel's latest election was the big surge in popularity of the far-right. "Things will be better now. When he's the public security minister, they'll be better still," Julian, an enthusiastic backer of firebrand politician Itamar Ben-Gvir told me at his campaign headquarters.
The Jewish Press

In Israel: Right Wins, Left Loses

I’m not Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s biggest fan, but credit where it’s due: Even in a political system where no one seems to ever leave politics permanently, he pulled off yet a third comeback. The first time around, he seemed to be politically dead in the...

