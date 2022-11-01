Read full article on original website
Related
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Engadget
Apple is reportedly building a live TV advertising network as part of its MLS deal
The move is part of a broader push to increase ad revenue. Expect to see a fair number of ads when Apple begins streaming Major League Soccer games next year. According to , the company is building an advertising network to support its with the league. Apple has reportedly held talks with MLS sponsors about airing ads during games and accompanying programming the company has planned for next season.
Android Headlines
Google's Street View app is going away in March 2023
Google is preparing to shut down its standalone Street View app. The company hasn’t officially announced this move but an APK teardown of the app revealed the preparations. Google has added multiple notices warning users about this impending shutdown to the latest version (v2.0.0.484371618) of the Street View app for Android.
Investopedia
Roku Plunges After Reporting Weak Ad Revenue
Roku's shares fell by a fifth after it reported slow growth for platform revenue and advertising spending for Q3. Roku's active accounts climbed by 2.3 million to beat analyst expectations. Roku's user base, as gauged by the number of active accounts, is a key measure of the company's ability to...
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
How to customize swipe gestures in Google Messages
Google rolled out swipe gestures to the Messages app very recently. Take advantage of the feature and learn how to customize swipe gestures in Google Messages.
Warner Bros. Discovery Reports 94.9M Combined Streaming Subscribers, Misses on Revenue as Advertising Takes a Hit
CEO David Zaslav says the company will launch an ad-supported streaming product in 2023, and that the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service will launch in the spring. Warner Bros. Discovery now has 94.9 million combined subscribers across its streaming services, led by HBO Max and Discovery+, the company reported in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. That is up from 92.1 million last quarter. Wall Street had been expecting a gain of about 3 million subscribers.
Apple vs. Everyone: Why Rivals Are Sharpening Knives
iPhone users: Have you purchased an audiobook on Spotify’s iOS app? If you’ve used the app recently, the answer is likely no, but not due to lack of effort on Spotify’s part. The audio giant admits to painstakingly developing workarounds for its fledgling audiobook business, led by Nir Zicherman, to circumvent Apple’s in-app purchasing system, which requires developers to give Apple a 30 percent cut of purchases of digital goods made within an iOS app. The solution, which was initially approved by Apple, sent users an email to direct them toward an external link to purchase the book. Though inelegant, the workaround...
WTVQ
Netflix launches basic with ads
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Netflix is entering a new era — one with commercial breaks. Thursday, the streaming service announced the Basic with Ads subscription plan. This tier costs $6.99 per month in the U.S. It features much of what is available on Netflix’s basic plan but has about...
daystech.org
Google pauses policy that forced developers to pay store tax
Just over every week in the past, Google was fined roughly $113 million in India for forcing its in-house billing system on builders making Android apps. While the fantastic was hefty in and of itself, the laundry record orders issued by the Competition Commission of India had been the real concern for Google.
knowtechie.com
Google is killing the standalone Street View app next year
After seven years, Google has decided to kill the standalone Street View app since most users head to Google Maps to check out the feature. The days of the standalone Street View app are numbered, as discovered by 9to5Google in a previously unreleased notice found in the code of the latest Street View updates.
Food Subscription Services Lag Physical Grocery Stores in Offering Deals and Discounts
As consumers continue to seek value in the face of rising prices, subscription services may be missing out if they are not offering special deals and discounts. Research from the September edition of PYMNTS’ Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: The Challenge of Cheaters,” created in collaboration with sticky.io, which drew from a survey of more than 200 U.S. retail subscription merchants, found that 93% of the top 30 offered discounts, compared to just 70% of middle-performing merchants and 42% of bottom performers.
Phone Arena
Apple tests adding news to the native Weather app in iOS 16.2 Beta
Apple's native Weather app is chock full of information. The current temperature is shown in huge numbers at the top of the screen just underneath the name of the city. Current conditions are listed along with the temperature range for the day. That is followed by an hourly forecast and a 10-day forecast. In the background, you might see raindrops (if it is raining outside) or stars if it is a clear night out.
Comments / 0