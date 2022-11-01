ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

A royal carol concert: Princess of Wales to host a poignant Westminster Abbey service

The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service next month, Kensington Palace announced today. Kate will be joined by members of the Royal Family at the December 15 service, which will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, as well as recognising the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
The List

New UK Poll Names The 2 Most Popular Members Of The Royal Family

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to many changes within the royal family, most notably the ascension of King Charles III. In addition, Prince William and Catherine Middleton were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and are expected to take on even more duties. In fact, Charles' recent decision about working royals proved us all wrong. Before the queen's passing, sources had revealed that Charles was planning to cut that number down of working royals to eight, which would include (of course) King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, William and Kate, and Princess Anne, per Insider.
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'

The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy