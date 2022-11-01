ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 71

Vickie Panvelle
2d ago

May the good Lord Jesus Christ give his brothers and sisters strength to withstand all this sin we are forced to live around. Amen Hallelujah

Reply(1)
11
Porter Johnson
1d ago

Follow scripture or follow the devil. There is no compromise. Women in the pulpit has also not been properly addressed. They should also not be allowed to preach. It's not rocket science, its simple.

Reply
3
Donald Wager
2d ago

Good it should only be one marriage a man and a woman

Reply(33)
17
