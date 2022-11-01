ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bruins players questioned ownership over controversial signing

The Boston Bruins are facing a heap of criticism for signing defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. According to a report from NESN's Lauren Willand, some players were even questioning the move. "(General manager Don Sweeney) held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official....
Yardbarker

Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Yardbarker

Murphy: Hartman lost battle in endless war against common sense

It was not a fight that landed Wild winger Ryan Hartman in injury purgatory, but a ham-fisted response to Jarred Tinordi’s drive-by check Sunday at Chicago’s United Center. All heart, no brain. And now Hartman’s right arm presumably hangs in a sling while Minnesota plays without a key...
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Still Reaping Rewards of Eichel Trade One Year Later

The course of two NHL organizations changed one year ago today. November 4, 2021, will forever be known to Buffalo Sabres fans as the day they officially moved on from Jack Eichel – the day the franchise moved in a different direction. Looking back at that deal shows a rare trade that might well leave all sides smiling; Eichel received the neck surgery he had been waiting for, and the Golden Knights landed the top-line center they desperately needed.
WGRZ TV

Von Miller added to Bills injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week

What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
thecomeback.com

Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement

With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Shares A Bold Offseason FA Prediction

With the possibility of the World Series coming to an end as soon as tomorrow night, the offseason looms. For the St. Louis Cardinals, some big upgrades might be needed, particularly at the shortstop position. The addition of a high-profile shortstop would give St. Louis the opportunity to shift either...
