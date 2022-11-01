With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO