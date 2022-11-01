Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Related
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gets into it with fans for banging on glass
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t just his team’s poor third period that drew the ire of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan during the Sabres’ 6-3 comeback win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Amidst a scrum on the ice, it appeared a fan began banging on the glass behind the Pittsburgh bench, bumping Sullivan. Security quickly […]
Yardbarker
Bruins players questioned ownership over controversial signing
The Boston Bruins are facing a heap of criticism for signing defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. According to a report from NESN's Lauren Willand, some players were even questioning the move. "(General manager Don Sweeney) held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official....
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Yardbarker
Murphy: Hartman lost battle in endless war against common sense
It was not a fight that landed Wild winger Ryan Hartman in injury purgatory, but a ham-fisted response to Jarred Tinordi’s drive-by check Sunday at Chicago’s United Center. All heart, no brain. And now Hartman’s right arm presumably hangs in a sling while Minnesota plays without a key...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Still Reaping Rewards of Eichel Trade One Year Later
The course of two NHL organizations changed one year ago today. November 4, 2021, will forever be known to Buffalo Sabres fans as the day they officially moved on from Jack Eichel – the day the franchise moved in a different direction. Looking back at that deal shows a rare trade that might well leave all sides smiling; Eichel received the neck surgery he had been waiting for, and the Golden Knights landed the top-line center they desperately needed.
WGRZ TV
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
thecomeback.com
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement
With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
New stadiums for the Titans and Bills: Who got the better deal?
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The new Buffalo Bills stadium will no longer be the most publicly-funded stadium in the NFL, according to multiple reports.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Shares A Bold Offseason FA Prediction
With the possibility of the World Series coming to an end as soon as tomorrow night, the offseason looms. For the St. Louis Cardinals, some big upgrades might be needed, particularly at the shortstop position. The addition of a high-profile shortstop would give St. Louis the opportunity to shift either...
Comments / 0