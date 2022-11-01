PG&E files first documents with NRC seeking process for relicensing Diablo Canyon

Read full article on original website
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
Hawaii sells bonds after 'strong demand'
(The Center Square) – After receiving AA+ and Aa2 credit ratings, Hawaii government officials moved forward with the $800 million general obligation bond offering to help raise capital for infrastructure projects. Governor David Ige, who has been instrumental in the state’s participation in selling GO bonds annually since 2015,...
Louisiana lawmakers get briefing on state taxes before possibly considering more tax code changes
(The Center Square) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state's income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system. Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means' State Tax Structure Subcommittee held...
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
North Carolina attorney general argues law against false campaign statements chills free speech
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina election law that prohibits false and derogatory statements against political candidates "threatens to chill speech at the heart of democratic process," state Attorney General Josh Stein argued in a federal court filing this week. Stein is challenging a 1931 North Carolina statute...
State digs into sites to replace LaPrele
State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one. Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week. Project consultants have been “making progress on the study. They are in the final stages of what has been a very successful geotechnical drilling program further characterizing the area downstream of the existing dam.”
Gun rights groups expect to make ground in Illinois
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
Iowa’s elections safe and secure, top official says
JOHNSTON — The state’s top elections official says Iowans can rest assured their vote in the Nov. 8 election is safe and secure — urging voters to not be swayed by those who would cast doubt upon the election. Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate aimed...
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
Analysis: Constitutional questions explained
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Nov. 8, Missourians will vote on four proposed amendments and one ballot question. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race
SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less. But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton,...
Legal aid with eviction available in Bamberg, Calhoun
COLUMBIA -- Eviction is on the rise thanks to the skyrocketing cost of rent and everyday living. Out of 1,961,481 households, 586,090 are renters in South Carolina. Per the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s report, “Out of Reach,” to afford a one-bedroom rental at fair market rent in the state, an individual on minimum wage ($7.25) must work 91 hours a week to make ends meet.
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
Idaho State Police Forensic Processing Lab-- Processing Fentanyl
Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly…. But what happens to those drugs once they're confiscated by law enforcement?. “The first thing we do with our narcotics if we can, is field test it. We will need a positive presumptive test so someone can be charged or arrested. If we cannot do that or we don’t do that at the time, we bring them back to the department and it gets weighed, documented, photographed and put into reports and then we package it for the lab,” said Captain Bill Collins, with the Pocatello Police Department’s Investigations unit.
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday...
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday's general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisiana prison violated the constitutional rights of inmates held in extended lockdown by "exposing them to mental torture" and depriving them of adequate mental health care. Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote wrote in a 165-page opinion that the conditions and practices...
