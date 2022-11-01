Read full article on original website
Related
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online
Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
'I had no idea that was coming.'
Parents Magazine
What Is a Sunshine Baby?
Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
Pregnant Woman Banning Sister-in-Law's Baby Sleeping in New Cot Backed
"I don't feel comfortable with another child using my newborn's stuff," she said. "I can't explain why. It's just how I feel."
Birth Weight Rising: Why Do Some Women Have Enormous Babies?
Birth weight has trended upward in the U.S. for decades, with the average weight for a newborn now hovering around a healthy 7.5 pounds. Beyond that gentle statistical climb, however, there are worrying outliers. About 1% of babies weigh more than 9 lbs. 15 oz. at birth, and that’s when doctors grow concerned. In the past few years, babies that would’ve previously been considered large, like a 9 lb. baby or 10 lb. baby, and even those that would be thought of as gargantuan, like 13-pound-plus newborns, have become more commonplace. In the U.K., one mom famously gave birth — vaginally, no less — to a whopping 15 lbs., 7 oz. son. And just last year, a Florida woman raised eyebrows when she gave birth to a 13-pound baby girl by C-section. “It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mother told ABC News. “When the doctor was pulling her out of me, I just start hearing them all laughing and excited.”
Meet the Black Woman Opening a Birthing Center to Save the Lives of Black Moms and Babies
A former Detroit public health official launched new initiatives geared towards saving the lives of birthing mothers and their newborns. Leseliey Welch leads two initiatives to serve underrepresented communities. The first organization, Birth Center Equity, offers capital and operational funding for birth centers around the U.S. Welch and her team...
Mom Shares Terrifying Video of Baby Trying to Breathe, Warns of RSV Symptoms as He Is Hospitalized
Brittani Boren Leach carefully documented her time in the hospital's NICU with son Cam, 5 weeks, after he caught RSV from his older siblings Brittani Boren Leach had a distressing ordeal that she wants other parents to be aware of. Last Thursday, the YouTuber mom first revealed in an Instagram Story her infant son Cam, 5 weeks, had caught a virus that his older siblings had previously experienced. After taking him to the doctor, Cam tested positive for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo...
What An Early Pregnancy Looks Like: Doctors Explain Viral Photos
Photos taken of pregnancy tissue removed from the uterus at four to nine weeks look nothing like the image anti-abortion activists would have you imagine.
When Do Babies Recognize Their Name?
When they enter the world, your infant has no idea what a great job you did naming them. In fact, they will likely hear their own name repeated hundreds of times in their first month of life, all before they figure out the word is even related to them, much less how great it is. So, it makes sense for a parent seeking the recognition they so rightly deserve to want to know: When do babies recognize their name?
Daughter buys home mother cleaned for 43 years
The midcentury home was special to the daughter, who said she thought it, and the surrounding houses, were mansions when she was little.
kidsinthehouse.com
Preparing for a childbirth: things to do before giving birth
Whether it’s your first or your fourth time, giving birth can be an emotional roller coaster. Having a new baby can be exciting, but it can also be exhausting and overwhelming. Especially in infancy, previously normal tasks can be challenging due to a lack of time, perseverance, or both. You may have many questions such as how far am I? When is my due date? Or maybe you think about timing before you start trying? Pregnancy due date calculator can help you calculate the expected date of birth. Here are things to do before birth to help you cherish those wonderful and fleeting newborn moments and prepare for your baby.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
When Do Babies Wave For The First Time?
When you say “hello” or “bye-bye” and your baby flaps their hand in response, it’s first and foremost cute. It also could count as the very beginning of them developing language. After all, a wave is a nonverbal communication skill that packs meaning. Look at me! Look at you! You’re coming my way! See you later! Yes, it’s a developmental milestone, and like all milestones it packs expectations for parents. But take it from the experts: A wave is something to simply be enjoyed. So when do babies wave? Most babies start waving by 12 months, but even if your baby doesn’t, that isn’t necessarily cause for concern.
Next Avenue
The Brave New World of Baby Care
Terri Taylor jokes that caring for babies isn't like riding a bicycle. When she became a grandmother three years ago, she was surprised to learn that much of what she thought she knew about babies had changed. Guidelines for sleep safety and feeding were revised. New baby care gadgets and...
Is It Safe To Breastfeed While Sick? Experts Weigh In.
With few exceptions, it's best to continue nursing through illness. Your breast milk can even help your baby stay healthy or recover.
Comments / 0