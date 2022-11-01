Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Big 12 Conference Overlooks Boise State for This Small University
In college athletics, conference expansion is everything right now and Boise State fans are eager to play in a larger conference--no matter where it's at or who is in it. The teams with the best chances of playing in major bowl games, landing major recruits, and getting major television exposure all belong to these larger "Power 5" conferences.
ksl.com
Here's what Boise State coaches are saying about BYU before Saturday's matchup
PROVO — BYU football finds itself in the throes of a four-game losing skid with five losses for the first time since the ill-fated 4-9 campaign of 2017 and faces a team riding a four-game winning streak with conference title hopes. And Boise State head coach Andy Avalos couldn't...
KTVB
Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo makes Boise State debut
Agbo finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals in his Boise State debut Tuesday. The Broncos defeated Carroll College 76-58 in the exhibition game.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
Why Boise State May Secretly Still be the Best Nonpower 5 Football Team
It has flown by, and the college football season is already halfway over. One full month remains in the regular season, and now is when games seem to mean more and you find out what teams are made of as the season begins to approach rivalry games, championship Saturday, and bowl games begin in over a month. Early in the year fans were fed up with the Boise State Broncos and their lack of offense and direction as a team, but things have changed, and the Broncos may quietly be the best nonpower 5 football team in America, that nobody is talking about. How did this team turn around this season and what makes them potentially better than even the polls realize?
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Arbiter Online
Boise State men’s basketball rolls past Carroll College in first exhibition game
The Boise State men’s basketball team beat Carroll College 76-58 on Nov. 1. This was the team’s first exhibition game of the season, and they did not let fans down. The first official game on the brand new hardwood in ExtraMile, hosted a highly anticipated game to see the returning Mountain West Champions play since the 2021-22 season.
Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”
Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
Post Register
Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow
BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!
Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Remembering the Bear River Massacre
In 1863, near what is now Preston Idaho, a group of U.S. soldiers attacked a Shoshone village. Today the attack is called the Bear River Massacre and over 450 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Darren Parry will be talking about Bear River this week as part of Boise's Fettuccine Forum and joins Idaho Matter to discuss this important piece of history.
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
Missing Idaho woman located safely
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Idaho State Police said the missing vulnerable adult Wilder Police were searching for was located safely Wednesday.
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
