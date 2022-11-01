ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Big 12 Conference Overlooks Boise State for This Small University

In college athletics, conference expansion is everything right now and Boise State fans are eager to play in a larger conference--no matter where it's at or who is in it. The teams with the best chances of playing in major bowl games, landing major recruits, and getting major television exposure all belong to these larger "Power 5" conferences.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Boise State May Secretly Still be the Best Nonpower 5 Football Team

It has flown by, and the college football season is already halfway over. One full month remains in the regular season, and now is when games seem to mean more and you find out what teams are made of as the season begins to approach rivalry games, championship Saturday, and bowl games begin in over a month. Early in the year fans were fed up with the Boise State Broncos and their lack of offense and direction as a team, but things have changed, and the Broncos may quietly be the best nonpower 5 football team in America, that nobody is talking about. How did this team turn around this season and what makes them potentially better than even the polls realize?
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho

COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Boise State men’s basketball rolls past Carroll College in first exhibition game

The Boise State men’s basketball team beat Carroll College 76-58 on Nov. 1. This was the team’s first exhibition game of the season, and they did not let fans down. The first official game on the brand new hardwood in ExtraMile, hosted a highly anticipated game to see the returning Mountain West Champions play since the 2021-22 season.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”

Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow

BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!

Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
MERIDIAN, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Remembering the Bear River Massacre

In 1863, near what is now Preston Idaho, a group of U.S. soldiers attacked a Shoshone village. Today the attack is called the Bear River Massacre and over 450 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Darren Parry will be talking about Bear River this week as part of Boise's Fettuccine Forum and joins Idaho Matter to discuss this important piece of history.
PRESTON, ID
Post Register

There is a rain/snow chance in the morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death

MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
MERIDIAN, ID

