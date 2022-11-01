Read full article on original website
Related
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 10
It’s a huge weekend in the SEC. Who do we have winning 17 key games across the sport?
Ole Miss Ranked in First Installment of 2022 College Football Playoff Poll
The Rebels are a top-15 team in the poll that was released on Tuesday.
College Football Playoff Rankings Takeaways: Tennessee Was Right Pick at No. 1 and is TCU Underrated?
A complete breakdown and analysis of the first top 25 rankings in the 2022 season from the College Football Playoff selection committee on Nov. 1.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Bleacher Report
5-Star QB Julian Sayin Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, LSU
Julian Sayin, a 5-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play at Alabama. "There's a lot to like about Alabama," Sayin said Wednesday, per Hank South of BamaOnLine, adding:. "I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on...
Bleacher Report
Imagining the 12-Team Playoff after the First CFP Rankings of 2022
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were announced Tuesday evening, with the Tennessee Volunteers leading the way, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. The rest of the slate will tell whether the committee got things right, but until all that plays out, let's pull out our...
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams
The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: QB Will Levis Ranked Ahead of Bryce Young
Will Levis has been a controversial NFL draft prospect for fans who have seen his inconsistent play for Kentucky, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is undeterred because of the senior quarterback's tantalizing physical traits. In his latest big board update, Kiper has Levis ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Deserves No. 1 Spot in CFP Rankings, but Georgia Clash Will Define Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have fully earned the No. 1 spot in the initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings. That much should be extolled within the program. There is also an expiration date on that celebration. And it's probably, oh, Nov. 2. In reality, the only immediate thing that matters for...
ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams
We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
Bleacher Report
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors
Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
Bleacher Report
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would 'Do Great' as Auburn HC
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin offered his endorsement of Jackson State's Deion Sanders with Auburn looking to replace the recently fired Bryan Harsin. Kiffin told reporters Wednesday he believes Sanders would "do great" with the Tigers:. "I think that's a great name and they should hire him. Great recruiter,...
Bleacher Report
Gonzaga Would Face 'Tremendous Awakening' If It Joined Big 12, Bob Huggins Says
Gonzaga is reportedly considering a move to the Big 12 amid the continued realignment in college sports, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. But West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins thinks the Bulldogs might be surprised by the strength of its new conference. "I would think it would be a tremendous...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Byron Allen to Bid on Commanders Sale; Would Be 1st Black Owner in NFL
Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen has reportedly formed an investor group to explore the potential purchase of the NFL's Washington Commanders. Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg reported Thursday that Allen, who would be the NFL's first Black majority owner, is "preparing a bid" for the Commanders after previously being involved in the Denver Broncos sale process, which the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group won.
Comments / 0