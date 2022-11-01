Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Good Samaritan killed after trying to fight off woman's attacker; police still looking for shooter
BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital days after he was shot while trying to fend off a woman's attacker. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 31st Street, just off Choctaw Drive, around 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The victim, 64-year-old Randall...
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
Traffic stop for minor concern leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest on drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a 25-year-old driver was pulled over for a minor traffic concern in a Wednesday, November 2 incident that ended with his arrest. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was around 8:27 p.m. when they...
Baton Rouge police arrest 19-year-old suspect accused of murdering 17-year-old off Plank Road in June
----- BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road early Monday afternoon, just blocks from the where two separate shootings were reported a day earlier. The latest shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oswego Street, just east of Plank Road. According to...
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was warned about a 1-year-old's potentially dangerous living conditions days before the infant died from a fentanyl overdose, and now the child's father has seemingly disappeared. Watch live newscasts here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the child, Jahrei Paul,...
Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions
BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
Man shot after helping woman who was attacked dies from injuries, Baton Rouge police say
A man who was shot Saturday while helping a woman after she was attacked by another man has died from his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Randall Parker, 64, was shot in the 2500 block of North 31st Street around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29 after he stopped to help a "female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect."
Troopers looking for driver who hit, killed person walking along highway in Hammond
HAMMOND - Troopers are looking for a driver who hit a person walking along LA-1040 early Wednesday morning and left them to die. According to State Police, a person was walking along the highway near Pumpkin Center Road around 2 a.m. and was hit from behind. The vehicle left the scene after the wreck.
Zachary Police attempt to ID individual tied to alleged theft at Home Depot
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual they believe may be connected to an alleged theft. Police say the theft happened at The Home Depot. If you can identify the individual, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org...
Woman is second to be arrested in road rage attack of cancer patient in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a second person tied to a beating of a man and leaving him in the road after a minor car accident in October. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road on October 16. Deputies said the victim...
Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
Louisiana man accused of beating ex-girlfriend after stealing her vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, November 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department was asked to investigate a theft. The call came from a location on Greenwell Springs Rd. The person who made the call about the theft was Edward Mack, Jr, 54, of Ethel. Mack Jr. claimed...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
Truck driver loses control and crashes into Baker home
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a call about a truck versus a home on Friday morning. Officers arrived around 6 a.m. at a home on Sandra Dr. and found that a truck had traveled into a home at this location. Baker PD said the...
Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot on College Drive; troopers searching for suspect
BATON ROUGE - A wrecking crew towed a truck away following a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Traffic cameras showed troopers pursuing a vehicle down I-12 to I-10, topping 90 miles per hour. The truck exited...
Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say
Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
