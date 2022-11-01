ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate

It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
