On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO