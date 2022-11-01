ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand

A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
Berkeley Beacon

Bruins on Boylston: It’s early, but the Bruins have all the pieces of a championship contender

The last time the Boston Bruins lifted the Stanley Cup was 2011. It’s been just over a decade—not long compared to franchises that have been in limbo for half a century—but in the City of Champions, Bostonians have been spoiled enough to enjoy five more titles in that time, impatiently waiting for the Bruins to display a Patriots-like level of success.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams

During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC

On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins’ David Krejci, Craig Smith ‘Getting Closer’ To Return

It wasn’t all bad news for the Bruins on Thursday. Despite Jeremy Swayman and Derek Forbort being week-to-week with injuries, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery did provide some good news for the Bruins regarding two of their forwards. David Krejci has missed the last two games for the Bruins....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren to Play Saturday Against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will get some reinforcements on defense this week. Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the Swede is set to be activated from long-term injured reserve on Friday and will be in the lineup when the team hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday. "The plan is to...
NESN

Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Explains Reasoning Behind Nick Foligno’s Nickname

During the first intermission Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko revealed he has a nickname for linemate Nick Foligno. The youngster and the wise, older veteran have already developed a tight bond, so much so that Lauko calls Foligno “Uncle Nick.”. It’s pretty clear...
BOSTON, MA
alaskasportsreport.com

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage week-to-week with knee injury

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, a model of durability dating back to his junior hockey days, on Thursday was termed “week-to-week” by Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery after suffering an apparent injury to his left knee in a goal-mouth collision Tuesday night. Montgomery, speaking in New...
BOSTON, MA

