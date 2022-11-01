Read full article on original website
Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand
A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gets into it with fans for banging on glass
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t just his team’s poor third period that drew the ire of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan during the Sabres’ 6-3 comeback win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Amidst a scrum on the ice, it appeared a fan began banging on the glass behind the Pittsburgh bench, bumping Sullivan. Security quickly […]
Bruins Injuries: Discouraging Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort Updates
The Bruins are on a torrid stretch to begin the season but were delivered two big blows Tuesday night. Boston made the improbable comeback and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at PPG Paints Arena, but it didn’t come without cost. Derek Forbort registered just 5:03 of ice time...
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
Bruins on Boylston: It’s early, but the Bruins have all the pieces of a championship contender
The last time the Boston Bruins lifted the Stanley Cup was 2011. It’s been just over a decade—not long compared to franchises that have been in limbo for half a century—but in the City of Champions, Bostonians have been spoiled enough to enjoy five more titles in that time, impatiently waiting for the Bruins to display a Patriots-like level of success.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC
On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
Bruins’ David Krejci, Craig Smith ‘Getting Closer’ To Return
It wasn’t all bad news for the Bruins on Thursday. Despite Jeremy Swayman and Derek Forbort being week-to-week with injuries, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery did provide some good news for the Bruins regarding two of their forwards. David Krejci has missed the last two games for the Bruins....
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren to Play Saturday Against Bruins
The Toronto Maple Leafs will get some reinforcements on defense this week. Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the Swede is set to be activated from long-term injured reserve on Friday and will be in the lineup when the team hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday. "The plan is to...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Seventh Straight Fueled By ‘Fight For Each Other’
The Boston Bruins never trailed in their game with the New York Rangers on Thursday night, ending up taking home a commanding 5-2 win from Madison Square Garden — but a spark was needed before they could break away in the third period. After completely dominating the first period,...
Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Explains Reasoning Behind Nick Foligno’s Nickname
During the first intermission Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko revealed he has a nickname for linemate Nick Foligno. The youngster and the wise, older veteran have already developed a tight bond, so much so that Lauko calls Foligno “Uncle Nick.”. It’s pretty clear...
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage week-to-week with knee injury
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, a model of durability dating back to his junior hockey days, on Thursday was termed “week-to-week” by Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery after suffering an apparent injury to his left knee in a goal-mouth collision Tuesday night. Montgomery, speaking in New...
