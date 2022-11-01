Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to Comedy Central with a new one-hour special set to air during Thanksgving weekend later this month. The standup and his characters are behind “Jeff Dunham: Me the People,” which will premiere Friday, November 25th at 8 p.m. ET on the cabler. “Me the People,” which reps Dunham’s 11th stand-up special, was shot at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. According to Comedy Central, the special features a new character (“Url” – as seen in press photos wearing a beanie and air pods) in addition to his well-known puppets like Walter — looking like President Joe Biden in...

