Related
LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing a pair of drama series from Aaron Carew, a writer and co-exec producer of The CW’s Walker. Carew is working on Carver Law, a legal drama, and Guard, about the LA National Guard, for the network. Both series come from CBS Studios and Carew is writing and exec producing both. Carver Law follows a charismatic bachelor and his judicious legal savant twin sister clash as they take on celebrity clients and high-profile social injustices across Los Angeles through their family’s historic, black-owned law firm. Martin Lawrence is an exec producer alongside Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles and Rob Lawrence as...
Jeff Dunham Returns to Comedy Central This Month with New Special, Featuring One Puppet’s Joe Biden Makeover (EXCLUSIVE)
Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to Comedy Central with a new one-hour special set to air during Thanksgving weekend later this month. The standup and his characters are behind “Jeff Dunham: Me the People,” which will premiere Friday, November 25th at 8 p.m. ET on the cabler. “Me the People,” which reps Dunham’s 11th stand-up special, was shot at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. According to Comedy Central, the special features a new character (“Url” – as seen in press photos wearing a beanie and air pods) in addition to his well-known puppets like Walter — looking like President Joe Biden in...
tvinsider.com
Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness. According to Variety, Plaza is set to star in the Disney+ series, though details on her character are being...
nexttv.com
Jim Gaffigan Plays Santa in CBS Special ‘Reindeer in Here’
CBS shared the cast for animated special Reindeer in Here, which premieres November 29. Jim Gaffigan voices Santa, Adam Devine takes on Blizz, Melissa Villaseñor is Candy, Henry Winkler is Smiley, Candace Cameron Bure voices Pinky, Donald Faison portrays Bucky and Jo Koy is Hawk. Reindeer in Here is...
Family Comedy ‘Moore & More’ In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith & Damon Wayans Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Ashley Smith, a head writer of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a family comedy for ABC. The network has put single-camera comedy Moore & More into development, after winning the project in a competitive situation. Related Story Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. To Headline Father/Son Comedy In Works At CBS Related Story 'Reasonable Doubt': ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series Related Story LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs The family series follows a close-knit group of mostly-gay sisters who have a familial...
