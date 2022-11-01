Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
fox9.com
Minnesota' first Black-owned bank opens new branch in Minneapolis
The state's first Black-owned bank is expanding its footprint in the Twin Cities. First Independence Bank opened its doors in Minneapolis back in April. The financial institution is now operating out of a second location.
mprnews.org
As RSV surges in Minnesota, journalist Jana Shortal shares her son's story
The number of kids in Minnesota with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, tripled during the month of October. Most of the time it causes mild cold-like symptoms. Currently, more than 100 people are hospitalized in the state from RSV. KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal needed to call in sick this week...
"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2
MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
fox9.com
Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
redlakenationnews.com
After fireworks mayhem, more cops to be deployed for next 2 weekends in Dinkytown, elsewhere near University of Minnesota
In the wake of recent incidents involving fireworks being used as weapons, police from the University of Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis say they will provide "enhanced public safety protection" at night in Dinkytown and near campus for the next two weekends. The school disclosed the initiative to students,...
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
thriftyminnesota.com
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan
Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
dailyplanetdc.com
Where heroes are born and the story continues
Minneapolis— The City Council has approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Brian O’Hara to serve as police chief. O’Hara joins the City after serving as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey in charge of overseeing strategic public safety initiatives. He officially starts Monday, Nov. 7. In...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black Business Spotlight: Charles Caldwell Fine Arts
Northside artist reflects neighborhood’s positives. Art can enrich homes and make neighborhoods come alive. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) recently had a chance to chat with local painter Charles Edward Caldwell, who specializes in portraits and murals. He shared what his art means to him. Caldwell understood...
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Comments / 0