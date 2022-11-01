ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan

Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
EAGAN, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Where heroes are born and the story continues

Minneapolis— The City Council has approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Brian O’Hara to serve as police chief. O’Hara joins the City after serving as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey in charge of overseeing strategic public safety initiatives. He officially starts Monday, Nov. 7. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

​Black Business Spotlight: Charles Caldwell Fine Arts

North​side ​artist ​reflects neighborhood’s positives. Art can enrich homes and make neighborhoods come alive. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) recently had a chance to chat with local painter Charles Edward Caldwell, who specializes in portraits and murals. He shared what his art means to him. Caldwell understood...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN

