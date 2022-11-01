ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six

The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU's bowl projections trending more and more toward destination in Florida bowl

With one month to go in the season, and going into the season’s biggest game, the LSU Tigers’ bowl projections continue to trend more and more toward Florida. Twelve of the 15 bowl projections this week have the Tigers sunning themselves in one of four Florida bowls: the Orange, Citrus, ReliaQuest and Gator. Six of the 12 have LSU in the Citrus Bowl, Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2019 season when the Tigers won the National Championship. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) comes in at No. 10 in the first CFP rankings. The Tigers host No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Baton Rouge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

University Police respond to Tuesday afternoon hit-and-run on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – University police are responding to a Tuesday (November 1) afternoon hit and run on LSU campus near North Stadium Drive and Powerhouse Lane. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at 175 Fieldhouse Drive, and at this time there is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for those involved

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for three people involved in an argument where a gun was pulled out in the middle of LSU's campus. A university spokesperson said the LSU Police Department was called to the 459 Commons on Highland Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The university said the situation unfolded after "words were exchanged" between the victim and a group of three men inside a car.
BATON ROUGE, LA

