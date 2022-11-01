Read full article on original website
Home Depot 2022 Innovation Award winners
Products with new consumer benefits from no-drip, flawless finish spray paints to smart string lights with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities topped the list of most innovative products at The Home Depot in 2022. “We’re thrilled with the level of home improvement innovation we continue to bring to our DIY and...
Senco's new Made-in-USA Nailler
KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools Inc. (Senco), a global leader in fasteners and power fastening tools, today announced the launch of its latest built-in-the-USA pneumatic framing nailer. The Senco FN81T1 fires full round head nails and features more power, improved durability, and better ergonomics than comparable framing nailers. “The launch of...
Now at LP Building Solutions, a new sealant
LP Building Solutions launched WeatherLogic Seam & Flashing Sealant. This latest offering from LP is a solution designed for easy and effective sheathing adhesion with premium moisture management technology, the company said. Currently available for purchase across the U.S., LP WeatherLogic Seam & Flashing Sealant is a liquid-applied flashing material...
US LBM strikes with another truss move
A day removed from acquiring Georgia Truss, US LBM has struck again with the acquisition of Comtech, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses located in North Carolina. Founded in 1970, Comtech manufactures floor and roof trusses and provides engineered wood products to builders in the Carolinas,...
A retail journey's end: Lowe’s completes international exit
The $400 million sale of Lowe’s Canada means more emphasis on core, U.S. retail operations. Since the arrival of Marvin Ellis as president and CEO of Lowe’s in 2018, the home improvement retail giant has continued to sharpen its focus on its core, domestic retail strategy. Shortly after...
Floor & Decor sales sizzle in Q3
Rising retailer Floor & Decor reported third quarter sales jumped more than 25% to $1.1 billion from sales of $877 million in the third quarter 2021. Comparable store sales 11.6% for the quarter. The company also posted a net income of $76.2 million for the period, rising 2% from a...
US LBM acquires Georgia Truss
US LBM reported that it has acquired Georgia Truss, an Atlanta-area manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses. Georgia Truss designs, manufactures, and supplies roof and floor truss components to contractors, developers and multifamily, commercial and residential builders in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. The company will operate...
DeWalt pipe cutter attachments
DeWalt, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, announced its Impact Connect system, describing it as a new line of attachments to quickly convert select impact drivers into fast, powerful cutting tools. “Instead of purchasing separate dedicated pipe cutting tools, Impact Connect attachments leverage the power of users’ current impact drivers...
Eye on Retail: Dick's builds on resale approach
Sporting goods giant swings for the fences with SidelineSwap. Dick’s Sporting Goods is moving forward in a big way with its burgeoning resale market presence. The nation’s largest sporting goods retailer is making a strategic investment into SidelineSwap, a platform for buying and selling new and used sporting goods. The unspecified investment builds upon a partnership the two companies initially launched in August 2022.
LL Flooring posts Q3 loss
LL Flooring reported third quarter sales declined 4.8% to $268.8 million from third quarter 2021 sales of $240.8 million. The Richmond, Va. flooring retailer said sales for the quarter were impacted by continued lower consumer spending versus last year. The decline in consumer spending also offset near double-digit growth in sales to pro customers.
Sales soar at Beacon
The building products distributor acquires Coastal Construction Products with 18 locations in the South and Midwest. Building products distributor Beacon reported third quarter sales increased nearly 29% to $2.42 billion. This marks a third quarter company record as Beacon posted sales of $1.86 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
The weekly Highlight Reel
The weekly Highlight Reel includes updates from Mead Lumber, Ace Hardware and True Value. Read more on the latest stories from these familiar industry names through the links below.
Trex Q3 sales and profits fall drastically
Composite decking manufacturer Trex reported third quarter sales dropped dramatically to $188 million compared to sales of $336 million in the third quarter 2021. Residential net sales were $178 million compared to $319 million in the 2021 quarter. The decrease in Trex Residential net sales was primarily due to a decline in volume.
Lowe's is selling its Canadian retail business
A $400 million deal is described as a move to simplify operations. Lowe’s agreed to sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments, for $400 million in cash, and performance-based deferred consideration. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian...
