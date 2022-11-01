ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU homecoming: Need to know info

Grambling State University Athletics is excited to welcome alumni and fans to Homecoming Weekend as the Tigers prepare to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Below is a complete guide for this weekend’s game, from parking, to tailgating, to tickets. As a reminder, the clear bag...
Monroe, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ticket update for Ruston vs. West Monroe match-up

Ruston High principal Dan Gressett said Wednesday evening that more than 3,200 tickets were already sold for Friday night’s marquee match-up against West Monroe set for Hoss Garrett Stadium at 7 p.m. According to Gressett all 1,296 reserved tickets on the home side are sold out while more than...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Only general admission tickets remain for RHS-West Monroe game

Reserved tickets for the Ruston vs West Monroe game Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium sold out quickly on Monday morning. RHS announced during the day on Monday that general admission tickets are still available for the contest which pits the 5th ranked Bearcats (8-1) against the 7th ranked Rebels (7-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

In the Kitchen: Cornbread Mustard Green Casserole

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you are looking for a mouth-watering dish to eat, Chef Darrell Teats has a simple recipe for Cornbread Mustard Casserole that will blow your taste buds away. The ingredients you’ll need are:. Cornbread prepared ahead. 1 lb pan sausage. 1 onion diced. 1 can Mustard...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 2nd

West Monroe, LA – (11/02/22) Another clear and quiet night with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. Patchy fog and clouds are part of the forecast early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s as we see more sunshine in the afternoon. ****Severe Potential****
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

DPSO adds therapy dog to its ranks

MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has added another member to its ranks. This one has four legs and will focus on being a comfort to the first responders, as well as citizens. Elleigh is a 4-year-old border collie that will have the role as a therapy dog....
MANSFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident

A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash

KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling […]
GRAYSON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
MONROE, LA
WREG

Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal trench collapse in Ruston. A worker for Skylan Construction Inc. was in an 8-foot-deep excavation to upgrade a sewer lift station for existing sewer services when the trench collapsed, OSHA reports. The worker was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center, the Ruston hospital where he was pronounced dead.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La. According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven […]
WINN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster

MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA

