lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU homecoming: Need to know info
Grambling State University Athletics is excited to welcome alumni and fans to Homecoming Weekend as the Tigers prepare to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Below is a complete guide for this weekend’s game, from parking, to tailgating, to tickets. As a reminder, the clear bag...
Monroe, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ticket update for Ruston vs. West Monroe match-up
Ruston High principal Dan Gressett said Wednesday evening that more than 3,200 tickets were already sold for Friday night’s marquee match-up against West Monroe set for Hoss Garrett Stadium at 7 p.m. According to Gressett all 1,296 reserved tickets on the home side are sold out while more than...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Only general admission tickets remain for RHS-West Monroe game
Reserved tickets for the Ruston vs West Monroe game Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium sold out quickly on Monday morning. RHS announced during the day on Monday that general admission tickets are still available for the contest which pits the 5th ranked Bearcats (8-1) against the 7th ranked Rebels (7-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
KNOE TV8
Grambling State University increasing security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University (GSU) is increasing their security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022. Last year, celebrations were overshadowed by two deadly on-campus shootings. This year, GSU is executing a new plan to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors. GSU Chief of Police Rodney...
ktalnews.com
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
KNOE TV8
In the Kitchen: Cornbread Mustard Green Casserole
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you are looking for a mouth-watering dish to eat, Chef Darrell Teats has a simple recipe for Cornbread Mustard Casserole that will blow your taste buds away. The ingredients you’ll need are:. Cornbread prepared ahead. 1 lb pan sausage. 1 onion diced. 1 can Mustard...
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace to host 1st Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on November 9th
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Winnsboro, Alice Wallace, will host the first Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9 AM. The breakfast will take place at the Jack Hammons Center located at 810 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La. For more information about the event, be sure […]
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 2nd
West Monroe, LA – (11/02/22) Another clear and quiet night with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. Patchy fog and clouds are part of the forecast early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s as we see more sunshine in the afternoon. ****Severe Potential****
WGNO
Gov. Edwards joins Monroe Chamber of Commerce to give State of the State update
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards joined the Monroe Chamber of Commerce to give the State of State update at the Monroe Civic Center Baquet Hall.
KTBS
DPSO adds therapy dog to its ranks
MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has added another member to its ranks. This one has four legs and will focus on being a comfort to the first responders, as well as citizens. Elleigh is a 4-year-old border collie that will have the role as a therapy dog....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash
KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling […]
Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
KNOE TV8
OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal trench collapse in Ruston. A worker for Skylan Construction Inc. was in an 8-foot-deep excavation to upgrade a sewer lift station for existing sewer services when the trench collapsed, OSHA reports. The worker was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center, the Ruston hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La. According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven […]
KTBS
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
