Read full article on original website
Related
Judge Says Group Of Unvaccinated NYC Public Employees Can Return To Work, Get Back Pay
Judge Ralph J. Porzio ruled the city's public employee COVID vaccination mandate “arbitrary and capricious.” The city has appealed Porzio's decision.
Should You Know How Much Money Your Co-Worker Makes In New York State?
Do you know how much money your co-workers are paid? Do you want to?. For many years, discussion about money, particularly regarding how much someone makes, was considered a faux pas. We were raised to feel that talking about how much money you or others make could be considered braggy or rude, making people feel uncomfortable.
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
nychealthandhospitals.org
Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year
As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
Starting Tuesday, NYC employers must post salaries with job listings
A peculiar convention of getting hired in the U.S. is that a question job seekers may want to ask first — How much does the job actually pay? — is often addressed last. In the working world, it remains common for employers to keep that vital information under wraps, keeping applicants in the dark while giving hiring managers a competitive advantage in setting pay.But that's changing, and starting on Tuesday, New York City will be the latest jurisdiction to require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs.The Big Apple is one of a growing number of U.S. cities...
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health Insurance
According to the Daily News, if Mayor Adams' controversial plan to move the city's retired staff into a privatized Medicare plan fails, the administration may raise health insurance prices for active municipal workers. Putting premiums on city employees would go against decades of local government tradition.
brickunderground.com
What Millennial renters want: Online rent payments, credit reporting, points, and Le Creuset cookware is nice too
Millennials are finding it much tougher to move from renter to homeowner than previous generations, especially in expensive New York City. But as the largest living generation in the U.S., their challenges are also driving change and having a transformative impact on how you rent. It makes sense that this...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
informnny.com
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
High mortgage rates dampen home sales
Baldwin, New York — It's not a great time for home sellers, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to help combat inflation, driving up the cost of borrowing money. The average for a 30-year fixed mortgage rate briefly crossed the 7% mark before dipping to 6.95% this week, according to Freddie Mac, more than double what it was a year ago. That means monthly payments on a $400,000 loan would be more than $2,600 — nearly $950 more compared to the same loan last year.
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
wrfalp.com
The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, is Now Accepting Applications
People needing help paying their heating bills this season can now apply for home heating assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to low and middle income households and senior citizens to help defray high energy costs. The program, overseen...
CBS News
Suspect in shooting of 2 police officers in Newark in custody
Both officers were rushed to University Hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Suspect Kendall Howard was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police had been searching for Howard, 30, saying he opened fire Tuesday, wounding two police officers. Responding...
Candy Crush to light up NYC sky with 500 drones
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of drones will take to the sky over New York City on Thursday to celebrate Candy Crush’s 10th anniversary, according to a press release. The synchronized drones will recreate iconic elements from the game over the Hudson River. There will also be a celebration at the Battery Park Esplanade Plaza. […]
CBS News
Police so far have come up empty in search for gunman who shot 2 Newark officers
Law enforcement officials offered new details of what happened on Tuesday afternoon as police engaged the suspect. The wounded officers are expected to recover. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving without pay, the team announced Thursday, following a controversial tweet last week in which Irving appeared to support a documentary film that contains antisemitic ideas and several press conferences during which Irving refused to condemn antisemitism. The Nets said the suspension will last "no less" than five games.
Handyman pleads guilty to killing of Queens mother found dismembered in duffel bag
A Queens handyman has pleaded guilty to the killing of a 51-year-old mother who was found dismembered in a duffel bag earlier this year. On Wednesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that 44-year-old David Bonola pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the slaying of Orsolya Gaal. According to a statement...
CBS News
567K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0