nychealthandhospitals.org

Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Starting Tuesday, NYC employers must post salaries with job listings

A peculiar convention of getting hired in the U.S. is that a question job seekers may want to ask first — How much does the job actually pay? — is often addressed last. In the working world, it remains common for employers to keep that vital information under wraps, keeping applicants in the dark while giving hiring managers a competitive advantage in setting pay.But that's changing, and starting on Tuesday, New York City will be the latest jurisdiction to require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs.The Big Apple is one of a growing number of U.S. cities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

High mortgage rates dampen home sales

Baldwin, New York — It's not a great time for home sellers, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to help combat inflation, driving up the cost of borrowing money. The average for a 30-year fixed mortgage rate briefly crossed the 7% mark before dipping to 6.95% this week, according to Freddie Mac, more than double what it was a year ago. That means monthly payments on a $400,000 loan would be more than $2,600 — nearly $950 more compared to the same loan last year.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS News

Suspect in shooting of 2 police officers in Newark in custody

Both officers were rushed to University Hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Suspect Kendall Howard was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police had been searching for Howard, 30, saying he opened fire Tuesday, wounding two police officers. Responding...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Candy Crush to light up NYC sky with 500 drones

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of drones will take to the sky over New York City on Thursday to celebrate Candy Crush’s 10th anniversary, according to a press release. The synchronized drones will recreate iconic elements from the game over the Hudson River. There will also be a celebration at the Battery Park Esplanade Plaza. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving without pay, the team announced Thursday, following a controversial tweet last week in which Irving appeared to support a documentary film that contains antisemitic ideas and several press conferences during which Irving refused to condemn antisemitism. The Nets said the suspension will last "no less" than five games.
CBS News

CBS News

