Man falsely posing as Stanford student lived in campus dorms for 10 months
An Alabama man pretended to be a Stanford University student and squatted in dorm rooms for 10 months, according to university officials.William Curry reportedly harassed at least one student and was removed from campus several times by college officials, but was able to return repeatedly and blend in again, according to The Stanford Daily. He was evicted on Thursday after allegedly stealing a television from the Crothers Hall student residence basement, the college paper reported.Stanford spokeswoman Dee Mostofi told The Independent in a statement that Mr Curry was cited by university officials in December 2021 after he was found...
