Read full article on original website
Related
thepennyhoarder.com
College Grads, This Job at a Tutoring Company Pays Up to $39K Plus Benefits
The Princeton Review, a tutoring company, is hiring an operations coordinator for instruction training. You may work from anywhere in the United States except Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota or Wyoming. The salary is expected to be $30,000 to $39,000 per year based on a 40-hour week.
KFOR
2 Mid-Del Middle Schools remote on Friday
Del-City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School are shifting to remote learning on Friday, November 4.
School attendance problems are complex, and our solutions need to be as well
Over the past few years, the pandemic prompted school closures and remote learning that drew international attention to issues of students missing school — what researchers call “non-attendance.” Millions of students across the world missing varying amounts of school raises concerns about students’ learning loss and mental health — and also about long-term implications, particularly for those already at-risk for poor educational outcomes. But school non-attendance is not a new issue. Terms like “epidemic” have been used in relation to school attendance problems in many countries such as Canada, the United States and Australia for a long time. There...
sippycupmom.com
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
getnews.info
The Proven Benefits of Music Education in Early Childhood According to Realtimecampaign.com
A lot of parents assume that as long as their children are doing well in STEM classes, that means they’ll succeed academically and professionally. There’s more to providing a child with a good education than most parents realize, though. Music education, for example, can help children in many ways that may not be immediately apparent but can have a lasting impact on their brains and lives. Read on to find out about just a few of those benefits.
Herald & Review
LETTER: Deering is caring, well-educated
I am writing to support Regan Deering for Congress. I have known her for years. Regan has been portrayed as a clueless, uncaring heiress by the Democrat Party when in fact she may be an heiress, but anything but clueless and uncaring. She is intelligent, caring, well-educated and hard-working. Regan’s...
Comments / 0