Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

2023 four-star OL DJ Chester commits to LSU over Michigan, others

Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines did their best to secure a commitment from one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but they came up just short. Announced Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Rutgers players to watch against Michigan

Let’s just get right to the obvious — the Michigan Wolverines should win, and by a large margin, against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this weekend. This game is in Piscataway, but Michigan is just the much, much better team. With that being said, we have seen the Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Out of the Blue: It’s time for some tunnel vision focus on Rutgers

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Michigan at Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 8-0 after a dominating home win over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. As Michigan moves forward and looks ahead to Rutgers, let’s take a look at three matchups to watch before the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights take the field this Saturday under the lights (7:30 p.m., BTN).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 9

The Michigan Wolverines are 8-0 and all of college football is starting to heat up, as the final month of the regular season is upon us!. Here is how Michigan’s 2022 opponents did this past week. Colorado State: 49-10 L against Boise State. Colorado State had looked better in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Tigers adding more muscle with Colt Keith's 245 pounds

When he ripped a pitch 459 feet Saturday for an artillery-grade home run in an Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and Peoria Javelinas, it was tempting to think Colt Keith was probably on to something. As in strength, sourced in more muscle mass, which can happen...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave

Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
DETROIT, MI

