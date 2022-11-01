Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 10
It’s been a crazy week for the Michigan Wolverines football program but now, they head to Piscataway to face a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team that is just 1-4 in conference play. Michigan football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star OL DJ Chester commits to LSU over Michigan, others
Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines did their best to secure a commitment from one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but they came up just short. Announced Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Maize n Brew
Survey: Did the CFP committee get Michigan’s initial ranking correct?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Team 143 is steadily building momentum after a 29-7 victory over MSU on Saturday, and...
Maize n Brew
Three Rutgers players to watch against Michigan
Let’s just get right to the obvious — the Michigan Wolverines should win, and by a large margin, against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this weekend. This game is in Piscataway, but Michigan is just the much, much better team. With that being said, we have seen the Wolverines...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
Maize n Brew
Out of the Blue: It’s time for some tunnel vision focus on Rutgers
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault, the...
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Michigan at Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines moved to 8-0 after a dominating home win over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. As Michigan moves forward and looks ahead to Rutgers, let’s take a look at three matchups to watch before the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights take the field this Saturday under the lights (7:30 p.m., BTN).
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB predicted to Michigan following weekend visit
Michigan did not disappoint on the field for its hottest recruiting weekend of the season, crushing in-state rival MSU in front of dozens of top targets in the next three classes. As a result, predictions for Michigan have come in for a couple prospects the staff would love to have...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 9
The Michigan Wolverines are 8-0 and all of college football is starting to heat up, as the final month of the regular season is upon us!. Here is how Michigan’s 2022 opponents did this past week. Colorado State: 49-10 L against Boise State. Colorado State had looked better in...
Maize n Brew
Greg Schiano praises Michigan’s offense: ‘It’s one of the better outfits in America on offense’
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are in a rebuilding phase as a football program. Their roster is largely comprised of freshmen and sophomores, and with the foundation of the team being built upon youth, the team is experiencing youthful inconsistencies. Currently, Rutgers is 4-4 and has shown the capacity to be...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
Maize n Brew
Recapping Crystal Ball predictions, best recruit visitor reactions for U-M/MSU game
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines hosted a plethora of recruits spanning from 2023-2025 last weekend for the game against...
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
GVSU gives Michigan State fits in exhibition game
Grand Valley State and Michigan State met in a men's basketball exhibition game Tuesday with the Spartans overcoming a 5-point halftime deficit to beat the Lakers 73-56
Detroit News
Tigers adding more muscle with Colt Keith's 245 pounds
When he ripped a pitch 459 feet Saturday for an artillery-grade home run in an Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and Peoria Javelinas, it was tempting to think Colt Keith was probably on to something. As in strength, sourced in more muscle mass, which can happen...
Detroit News
Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave
Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
