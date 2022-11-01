Read full article on original website
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Recap: Landsea Homes Q3 Earnings
Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $121.46 million from the same...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Roku Beats Q3 Estimates, Stock Plummets on Weak Outlook
Roku handily topped Wall Street estimates for the third quarter of 2022, as the streaming platform and media company packed on 2.3 million streaming accounts to reach 65.4 million. However, facing inflationary pressure and an ad-spending slowdown, Roku warned of a weak Q4 — telling investors that it expects total...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus missed estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $292.00 million from...
IVERIC bio: Q3 Earnings Insights
IVERIC bio ISEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IVERIC bio beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Westlake Chemical: Q3 Earnings Insights
Westlake Chemical WLKP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $121.16 million from the same...
Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q2 Earnings
Advanced Drainage Systems WMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $177.74 million from...
Gildan Activewear: Q3 Earnings Insights
Gildan Activewear GIL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 52.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $48.40 million from the same...
CVS Health Raises Annual Guidance After Upbeat Q3 Earnings
CVS Health Corp's (NYSE: CVS) Q3 sales increased 10% Y/Y to $81.2 billion, beating the consensus of $76.75 billion. Prescriptions filled increased 1.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis, driven by increased utilization, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 3.6% on a...
Lifetime Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 54.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $38.19 million from the same...
Recap: DISH Network Q3 Earnings
DISH Network DISH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DISH Network beat estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was down $355.00 million from the same...
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $11.14 versus an estimate of $9.52. Revenue was down $517.00 million from the same...
MDU Resources : Q3 Earnings Insights
MDU Resources Gr MDU reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MDU Resources Gr missed estimated earnings by 2.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $391.00 million from...
Intercontinental Exchange: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercontinental Exchange beat estimated earnings by 3.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $9.00 million from the same...
Recap: Iron Mountain Q3 Earnings
Iron Mountain IRM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iron Mountain beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same...
