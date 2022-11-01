ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

What to expect in Pennsylvania on election night

Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

In Pennsylvania, voters decide, not politicians

All of us in Pennsylvania value our freedoms – to vote, to elect who governs in our name, to have an equal say in the decisions that impact our lives. No matter what we look like or where we come from, we believe that America should be a place where everyone counts and where every vote is counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now

Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee

It’s safe to say that just about every Pennsylvania family is feeling inflation’s pinch this midterm campaign season. But the commonwealth’s Latino voters, a key bloc that’s growing in both size and political clout, are feeling it more than most. And they’re going to vote that way. That was the bottom line Thursday from a trio of […] The post Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano’s proposed voter roll purge addresses a non-existent problem and targets vulnerable voters, experts say

If elected governor, Republican Doug Mastriano said he’d reset Pennsylvania’s voter rolls — meaning eligible voters would have to re-register. The state senator from Franklin County claims — without proof — that there were enough dead voters and voter roll irregularities during the 2020 election to warrant a statewide audit of the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

New days of recognition introduced for Pennsylvania veterans

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed two bills into law that designate holidays honoring veterans. House Bill 2361 designated June 12 of each year as “Women Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania. Representative Tracy Pennycuick says Women Veterans Day will recognize women who have served in the American military. “While women have served in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vox

The reason Republican attacks on crime are so potent

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania — Two years ago, Mary, 55, a resident of New Britain Township, voted for President Joe Biden because she couldn’t stomach the alternative. “I could not vote Trump because he’s so despicable,” Mary told Vox. (She declined to share her last name in order to protect her privacy.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy