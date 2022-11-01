Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Recap: Landsea Homes Q3 Earnings
Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $121.46 million from the same...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus missed estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $292.00 million from...
CVS Health Raises Annual Guidance After Upbeat Q3 Earnings
CVS Health Corp's (NYSE: CVS) Q3 sales increased 10% Y/Y to $81.2 billion, beating the consensus of $76.75 billion. Prescriptions filled increased 1.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis, driven by increased utilization, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 3.6% on a...
Roku Beats Q3 Estimates, Stock Plummets on Weak Outlook
Roku handily topped Wall Street estimates for the third quarter of 2022, as the streaming platform and media company packed on 2.3 million streaming accounts to reach 65.4 million. However, facing inflationary pressure and an ad-spending slowdown, Roku warned of a weak Q4 — telling investors that it expects total...
Recap: DISH Network Q3 Earnings
DISH Network DISH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DISH Network beat estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was down $355.00 million from the same...
Lifetime Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 54.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $38.19 million from the same...
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $11.14 versus an estimate of $9.52. Revenue was down $517.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
NASDAQ
Repligen (RGEN) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Ups 2022 Guidance
Repligen Corporation RGEN announced third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimates of 68 cents. Earnings fell 1.3% year over year. Total revenues of $200.7 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.2 million and our estimate of...
Intercontinental Exchange: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercontinental Exchange beat estimated earnings by 3.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $9.00 million from the same...
Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings
Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
