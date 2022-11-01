ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Carolina's 13-game winning streak over Vandy is actually pretty impressive

If this is the year that the South Carolina football team loses to Vanderbilt, there will be someone to blame, and his name isn’t Marcus Satterfield. It’ll obviously be because of the curse of the commentator, or the writer, in this case. You’re about to find out just how admirable the 13-game winning streak over Vanderbilt really is for the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3).
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Mizzou

Williams-Brice Stadium was the hot spot for another large crowd Saturday afternoon in Columbia. South Carolina hosted Missouri on Homecoming, falling 23-10 and snapping a four-game losing streak. It was the fifth sellout in six home games this season. Were you (and your Halloween costume) spotted Saturday at Williams-Brice? Check...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

How to watch: No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

The stage is set. The stakes are high. And the wait is almost over. Fresh off being named the nation's No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, Tennessee is now ready to play in what might be college football's regular-season game of the year. The top-ranked Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will visit No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday in an SEC East showdown with national-championship implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Duke's Mayo Bowl announces unusual search for 2022 'Mayo Dumpers'

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer knows all about the Mayo bath upon winning last season’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Frankly, it’s a bit of an odd tradition but that’s what makes college sports college sports. Why not get cleansed in some Mayo just as your year as a coach on the field comes to an end?
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
aikenhighhornets.com

VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Come out Saturday at 1pm to cheer on our lady hornets as they take on North Myrtle Beach for the 4A Volleyball State Championship!. Richland 1 School District is a clear bag policy school district!. ALL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE ONLY AT GOFAN.CO. Be there and be loud!. All...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
