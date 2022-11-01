If this is the year that the South Carolina football team loses to Vanderbilt, there will be someone to blame, and his name isn’t Marcus Satterfield. It’ll obviously be because of the curse of the commentator, or the writer, in this case. You’re about to find out just how admirable the 13-game winning streak over Vanderbilt really is for the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3).

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO