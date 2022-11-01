Read full article on original website
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Final South Carolina Injury Report
South Carolina carries a relatively clean sheet into Vanderbilt, but there are a few question marks one day before game-time.
Carolina's 13-game winning streak over Vandy is actually pretty impressive
If this is the year that the South Carolina football team loses to Vanderbilt, there will be someone to blame, and his name isn’t Marcus Satterfield. It’ll obviously be because of the curse of the commentator, or the writer, in this case. You’re about to find out just how admirable the 13-game winning streak over Vanderbilt really is for the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3).
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Mizzou
Williams-Brice Stadium was the hot spot for another large crowd Saturday afternoon in Columbia. South Carolina hosted Missouri on Homecoming, falling 23-10 and snapping a four-game losing streak. It was the fifth sellout in six home games this season. Were you (and your Halloween costume) spotted Saturday at Williams-Brice? Check...
How to watch: No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
The stage is set. The stakes are high. And the wait is almost over. Fresh off being named the nation's No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, Tennessee is now ready to play in what might be college football's regular-season game of the year. The top-ranked Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will visit No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday in an SEC East showdown with national-championship implications.
saturdaytradition.com
Duke's Mayo Bowl announces unusual search for 2022 'Mayo Dumpers'
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer knows all about the Mayo bath upon winning last season’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Frankly, it’s a bit of an odd tradition but that’s what makes college sports college sports. Why not get cleansed in some Mayo just as your year as a coach on the field comes to an end?
What Rick Barnes said about Gonzaga film, Monday's opener against Tennessee Tech
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday to share his takeaways from watching the Gonzaga film, the latest on Josiah-Jordan James' health, where the Vols are defensively, depth at point guard, Monday's season-opener against Tennessee Tech and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
aikenhighhornets.com
VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Come out Saturday at 1pm to cheer on our lady hornets as they take on North Myrtle Beach for the 4A Volleyball State Championship!. Richland 1 School District is a clear bag policy school district!. ALL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE ONLY AT GOFAN.CO. Be there and be loud!. All...
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
South Carolina baker competes on Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Selena Dennis is the owner of Embellished Dough, a bakery in Columbia. Born out of curiosity of wanting to learn how to make custom sugar cookies, Dennis founded the company in 2018 and taught herself how to make the delicious treats. “I didn't initially start out...
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in South Carolina.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
