Clarksville, IN

Wave 3

9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Reverse parade honors veterans in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A reverse parade was set up at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Saturday. Military branches and veteran organizations had displays including planes and trucks set up for people to visit and pay their respects. This year's parade was special because participants spent time talking with each...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-71 north after a bus caught fire Friday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the incident around 12:06 p.m. at mile marker 9.5 near KY 841. Louisville Metrosafe said the fire was called in by a passing driver. No information was provided on whether...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
SALEM, IN
WLKY.com

Frazier History Museum highlights the rivalries that fuel Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're from Kentucky, chances are one of the first questions you've been asked when meeting another Kentuckian is, "where did you go to high school?" Or you've been asked the most polarizing question of them all, "Wildcats or Cardinals?" Despite the fire that sports have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Redevelopment Commission Approves Four New Destination Madison Projects

Madison, Indiana (November 2, 2022) – The City of Madison Redevelopment Commission approved $800,000 to support funding four new Destination Madison projects. The projects include the Madison/Hanover Connector Trail, the Ohio Theatre Façade and Marquee Restoration, the Riverfront Super Overlook, and the HMI/Bicentennial Parking Improvement project. In July...
MADISON, IN

